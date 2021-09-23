Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Texas A&M 3, Alabama 1

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Paul 'Bear' Bryant's final game was a 21-15 victory over Illinois in the 1982 Liberty Bowl. With the win, Bryant finished his career with an overall record of 323-85-17. With that being said, what team faced the Crimson Tide in Bryant's final loss of his career, and what was the final score of the game?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 23, 1967: Alabama, fresh off an 11-0 season which featured a defense that yielded 37 points for the year, hosted Florida State in a night opener at Legion Field. Much to the chagrin of Coach Paul Bryant, the Seminoles scored as many points in one night as the '66 team gave up in a year. However, the Crimson Tide behind Kenny Stabler equaled the 37 posted by FSU for a high-scoring tie.

September 23, 2017: Running back Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Scarbrough added two more scores as No. 1 Alabama routed host Vanderbilt, 59-0. It was Alabama’s 19th straight win over the SEC East Division. The Crimson Tide outgained the Commodores 677-78, the largest margin in program history. It also set a school record with 38 first downs.

September 23, 1989: Kevin Norwood was born in Biloxi, Mississippi;

September 23, 1993: Reggie Ragland was born in Madison, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If anything goes bad, I did it. If anything goes semi-good, we did it. If anything goes real good, you did it. That’s all it takes to get people to win football games.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

