Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 25, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Comic Book Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Daily COVID-19 Testing Pivotal for Alabama And Highlights From Hey Coach with Nick Saban Radio Show
- 2020 Alabama Players in the NFL Week 3 Tracker: Cowboys Optimistic Trevor Diggs Will Play Against Seahawks
Crimson Tide schedule
Soccer: Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. (CT) Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson was ejected in last night's loss to the Miami Dolphins for making illegal contact with an official:
- In you missed it last night, the PAC-12 announced its return to play a fall football season. It is a seven-game schedule beginning on the weekend of Nov. 6, with the conference title game commencing on Dec. 18.
- Meanwhile, the Mountain West announced its return as well:
- Collin Sexton has been grinding this offseason:
- The SEC will play one men's college basketball game at the end of December according to Jon Rothstein.
- The NCAA also announced on Thursday evening that it would be waiving bowl requirements this postseason.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
1 day
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 25, 1920: Mulley Lenoir scored five touchdowns, including one described as scintillating from 50 yards out, as Alabama opened its season with a 59-0 win over Southern Military Academy. Mulley's five touchdowns in one game and 30 points were school records.
September 25, 1954: Former Crimson Tide All-American and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was born in Tuscaloosa.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Sept. 25: “Sylvester [Croom] was the first black head football coach in the history of the SEC. Before his hiring, my goal was to create a national conference. We were a bit regional. As long as we had shown we couldn't provide opportunity for everyone, we wouldn't be the kind of national league that I wanted us to be. With the hiring of Sylvester, it was a huge story, especially out of the state of Mississippi. That allowed us to become that national conference that we wanted to become.” — Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive on what he considered his greatest accomplishment