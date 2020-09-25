Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 25, 2020

Today is ... National Comic Book Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Daily COVID-19 Testing Pivotal for Alabama And Highlights From Hey Coach with Nick Saban Radio Show

Crimson Tide schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. (CT) Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson was ejected in last night's loss to the Miami Dolphins for making illegal contact with an official:

In you missed it last night, the PAC-12 announced its return to play a fall football season. It is a seven-game schedule beginning on the weekend of Nov. 6, with the conference title game commencing on Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, the Mountain West announced its return as well:

Collin Sexton has been grinding this offseason:

The SEC will play one men's college basketball game at the end of December according to Jon Rothstein.

The NCAA also announced on Thursday evening that it would be waiving bowl requirements this postseason.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

1 day

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 25, 1920: Mulley Lenoir scored five touchdowns, including one described as scintillating from 50 yards out, as Alabama opened its season with a 59-0 win over Southern Military Academy. Mulley's five touchdowns in one game and 30 points were school records.

September 25, 1954: Former Crimson Tide All-American and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was born in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 25: “Sylvester [Croom] was the first black head football coach in the history of the SEC. Before his hiring, my goal was to create a national conference. We were a bit regional. As long as we had shown we couldn't provide opportunity for everyone, we wouldn't be the kind of national league that I wanted us to be. With the hiring of Sylvester, it was a huge story, especially out of the state of Mississippi. That allowed us to become that national conference that we wanted to become.” — Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive on what he considered his greatest accomplishment

We'll leave you with this ...