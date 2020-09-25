SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 25, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Comic Book Day

Crimson Tide schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. (CT) Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson was ejected in last night's loss to the Miami Dolphins for making illegal contact with an official: 
  • In you missed it last night, the PAC-12 announced its return to play a fall football season. It is a seven-game schedule beginning on the weekend of Nov. 6, with the conference title game commencing on Dec. 18.
  • Meanwhile, the Mountain West announced its return as well:
  • Collin Sexton has been grinding this offseason:
  • The SEC will play one men's college basketball game at the end of December according to Jon Rothstein.
  • The NCAA also announced on Thursday evening that it would be waiving bowl requirements this postseason.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

1 day 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 25, 1920: Mulley Lenoir scored five touchdowns, including one described as scintillating from 50 yards out, as Alabama opened its season with a 59-0 win over Southern Military Academy. Mulley's five touchdowns in one game and 30 points were school records.

September 25, 1954: Former Crimson Tide All-American and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was born in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 25: “Sylvester [Croom] was the first black head football coach in the history of the SEC. Before his hiring, my goal was to create a national conference. We were a bit regional. As long as we had shown we couldn't provide opportunity for everyone, we wouldn't be the kind of national league that I wanted us to be. With the hiring of Sylvester, it was a huge story, especially out of the state of Mississippi. That allowed us to become that national conference that we wanted to become.” — Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive on what he considered his greatest accomplishment

We'll leave you with this ...

