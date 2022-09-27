Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Today is ... National Chocolate Milk Day
Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's Golf: SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Golf: Alabama Finishes in Fifth During Stroke Play Portion of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate
Did you Notice?
- Gianna Paul was named SEC Freshman of the Week. Paul scored an assisted in Alabama's 3-0 win over Texas A&M. She's third on the Crimson Tide with 11 points, and third on the team in goals with four, and fourth in assists with three.
- Alabama men's and women's basketball returned to the court yesterday for their first practice of the season:
- Leilia Suamili Toalioa verbally committed to Alabama volleyball
On this Date in Crimson Tide History
September 27, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first game as the Alabama head coach occurred at Ladd Field in Mobile, where the Crimson Tide lost to eventual national champion LSU, 13-3. Alabama led 3-0 at halftime on a field goal by Fred Sington, Jr., the first points of the Bryant era. The game is also remembered for part of the stadium collapsing during the game.
September 27, 1991: Vinnie Sunseri was born in Mobile, Ala
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It feels like everything's just flown by. Time flies.” – Former Alabama safety Jarrick Williams as a senior in 2014. He was born on this date in 1992.