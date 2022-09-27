Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Chocolate Milk Day

Crimson Tide Schedule 

Men's Golf: SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf: Alabama Finishes in Fifth During Stroke Play Portion of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

Did you Notice?

  • Gianna Paul was named SEC Freshman of the Week. Paul scored an assisted in Alabama's 3-0 win over Texas A&M. She's third on the Crimson Tide with 11 points, and third on the team in goals with four,  and fourth in assists with three. 
  • Alabama men's and women's basketball returned to the court yesterday for their first practice of the season:
  • Leilia Suamili Toalioa verbally committed to Alabama volleyball

On this Date in Crimson Tide History

September 27, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first game as the Alabama head coach occurred at Ladd Field in Mobile, where the Crimson Tide lost to eventual national champion LSU, 13-3. Alabama led 3-0 at halftime on a field goal by Fred Sington, Jr., the first points of the Bryant era. The game is also remembered for part of the stadium collapsing during the game.

September 27, 1991: Vinnie Sunseri was born in Mobile, Ala

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It feels like everything's just flown by. Time flies.” – Former Alabama safety Jarrick Williams as a senior in 2014. He was born on this date in 1992.

We'll Leave You With This...

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) and Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
