Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 29, 2021

Did you notice?

Former Alabama tackle Daron Payne spent his day giving to his team's community:

And Cam Sims and Levi Wallace exchanged jerseys over the weekend:

Cam Sim's Instagram

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama football's first five appearances in a bowl game were all played in the same bowl in 1926, 1927, 1931, 1935 and 1938. Which bowl game did the Crimson Tide visit in those five years?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 29, 1980: The iconic Time Magazine “Supercoach” issue, with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on the cover, was published.

September 29, 1990: After three consecutive losses, head coach Gene Stallings finally got his first victory as Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 59-28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At one point the Crimson Tide led 52-0 late in the first half. – Bryant Museum

September, 29, 1996: Bo Scarbrough was born in Eutaw, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride, and never quit, you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

