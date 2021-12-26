Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Christmas Day!

• According to Bitcoin Magazine, Mac Jones gave Bitcoin to all of his offensive linemen, 12 players in all, as a Christmas gift. The article didn't disclose the initial value of the gift, though.

December 26, 1930: Alabama's football team was the guest of former player Johnny Mack Brown at MGM Studios where Brown and Wallace Beery were starring in a gangster movie. The players caused a ruckus by laughing out loud when the former Alabama star escorted one of the gangster's girlfriends on stage, and some were overheard saying, "He gets paid to have such fun." After the studio visit, Wallace Wade took his squad to Occidental Field for a scrimmage in preparation for the upcoming Rose Bowl game against Washington State. – Bryant Museum

December 26, 1982: Kenneth Darby was born in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It's not the will to win that matters – everybody has that. It's the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

