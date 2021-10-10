Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

World Mental Health Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• TKO: Unranked Texas A&M Takes Down No. 1 Alabama in Heavyweight Slugfest

• We've Seen This Before: Alabama's Season at a Crossroad

• Instant Analysis: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

• Alabama Defense Falters Down the Stretch in Loss to Texas A&M

• Red Zone Efficiency Dooms Alabama Offense in Loss at Texas A&M

• Notebook: With Loss to Texas A&M, Nick Saban is No Longer Undefeated Against Former Assistants

• What Coach Nick Saban Said After Alabama Played at Texas A&M

• What Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Said After Facing Alabama

• What Texas A&M Players Said After Pulling Off the 41-38 Victory Over Alabama

• Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M

• Alabama Game Week Bonus Scouting Report: Texas A&M Defensive Tackle DeMarvin Leal

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Guard Kenyon Green

Crimson Tide Results

• Volleyball: Kentucky def. Alabama 25-19, 25-15, 25-23

• Football: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships at Charleston, S.C., all day

• Men's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships at Tulsa, Okla.

• Men's Golf: SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, all day

• Soccer: Mississippi State at Alabama, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

• Softball: Fall Ball at Lipscomb, 1 p.m.

Did You Notice?

• This is a story we've been looking for someone to do: Jonah Williams is quietly one of best tackles in NFL

• The Miami Dolphins moved defensive tackle Raekwon Davis back to the active roster off injured reserve, making him eligible to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He was able to return to practice Wednesday.

• Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) was downgraded to out and will not play for the Browns against the Chargers.

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

• Alabamas streak of 100 straight wins against unranked opponents was snapped Saturday night at Texas A&M. Against which opponent did the streak originally start?

Oct. 10, 1936: Halfback Joe Kilgrow faked a punt and ran it 83 yards for the lone touchdown in Alabama's 7-0 win over Mississippi State before 17,000 screaming fans at Denny Stadium. Kilgrow also kicked the extra point after his second-quarter run as Alabama avenged a 20-7 loss the year before.

October 10, 2009: Alabama picked off four Jevan Snead passes, running back Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 172 yards and the game's only touchdown and Leigh Tiffin hit five short field goals, one shy of the school's single-game record during a 22-3 victory at Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's Cory Reamer also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on a punt return.

October 10, 2005: Brodie Croyle and the Crimson Tide appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline "Bama is Back" following Alabama's impressive home win against Florida.

Sports Illustrated

October 10, 2011: "Ram! Jam! 'Bama!," with nose tackle Josh Chapman appeared on the regional cover of Sports Illustrated after the Crimson Tide pounded Florida.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"That was as fine a defensive performance in the first half as I've been around." – Nick Saban said after the 2009 Ole Miss win, when the Rebels completed just two passes and had 5 rushing yards during the first two quarters.

