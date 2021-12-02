Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Mutt Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

• Patrick Surtain II was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort against the Chargers.

• The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama long snapper Carson Tinker.

• Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on the SEC Championship this weekend in Wednesday's press conference.

• Mac Jones filed to trademark 'MJ10,' so he can start his own clothing line.

• Former Alabama football player Nikita Stover was named the head football coach of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.

• Mark Ingram II will back in action for the Saints Thursday night, and Amari Cooper was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Cowboys.

• Alabama players in the NFL began their Pro Bowl campaigns, as Twitter voting went live Wednesday.

December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.” — Kenny Stabler

