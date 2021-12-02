Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Today is... National Mutt Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
• Patrick Surtain II was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort against the Chargers.
• The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama long snapper Carson Tinker.
• Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on the SEC Championship this weekend in Wednesday's press conference.
• Mac Jones filed to trademark 'MJ10,' so he can start his own clothing line.
• Former Alabama football player Nikita Stover was named the head football coach of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
• Mark Ingram II will back in action for the Saints Thursday night, and Amari Cooper was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Cowboys.
• Alabama players in the NFL began their Pro Bowl campaigns, as Twitter voting went live Wednesday.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.” — Kenny Stabler