December 2, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is... National Mutt Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

• Game-Wreckers: Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia's Jordan Davis Vie for the Unthinkable

• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

• Crimson Tikes: Will-ing the Heisman

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 13

• Who's Next for the Crimson Tide from "mini-Alabama" IMG Academy?

• Alabama Volleyball’s Lindsey Devine Resigns as Head Coach

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Nakobe Dean and the Georgia Linebackers

• Just A Minute: Alabama Fans Upset with Bill O'Brien Need Some Perspective

• All Things Bama Podcast: State of Crimson Tide Going Into SEC Championship Plus CFB Coaching Carousel

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results 

No games scheduled. 

Did you notice? 

• Patrick Surtain II was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort against the Chargers. 

Pat Surtain II

• The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama long snapper Carson Tinker. 

• Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on the SEC Championship this weekend in Wednesday's press conference. 

• Mac Jones filed to trademark 'MJ10,' so he can start his own clothing line. 

• Former Alabama football player Nikita Stover was named the head football coach of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. 

• Mark Ingram II will back in action for the Saints Thursday night, and Amari Cooper was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Cowboys. 

• Alabama players in the NFL began their Pro Bowl campaigns, as Twitter voting went live Wednesday. 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.” — Kenny Stabler

We'll leave you with this... 

Sports Illustrated cover, College Basketball's Mad Shuffle, Dec. 2, 1974
