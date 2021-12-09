Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 9, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
• Bryce Young's Teammates Explain Why He Should Win the Heisman
• Alabama's Young, Anderson and Williams Land SEC Honors
• All Things Bama Podcast: Has the 2021 Season Been Nick Saban’s Best Coaching Job?
• Just A Minute: Enjoy the Calm Alabama Fans, It Won't Last
• Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Players of the Year by the Associated Press
• Crimson Tikes: The Hustlin' Herd
• Alabama Targets Getting In-Home Visits
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
• Bryce Young now has a bobblehead for sale, with some proceeds going to the Nick's Kids Foundation.
• Marlon Humphrey was officially placed on injured reserve, meaning Anthony Averett will have to take on a larger role for the Ravens.
• Brian Robinson Jr. and Phidarian Mathis accepted their invites to the upcoming 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl to be played in Mobile, Ala.
• Kenyan Drake was placed on injured reserve, and Mark Ingram II was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear: Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant