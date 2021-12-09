Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... Christmas Card Day 

BamaCentral Headlines 

• Bryce Young's Teammates Explain Why He Should Win the Heisman

• Alabama's Young, Anderson and Williams Land SEC Honors 

• All Things Bama Podcast: Has the 2021 Season Been Nick Saban’s Best Coaching Job?

Just A Minute: Enjoy the Calm Alabama Fans, It Won't Last

• Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Players of the Year by the Associated Press

• Crimson Tikes: The Hustlin' Herd

Alabama Targets Getting In-Home Visits

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled. 

Did you notice? 

• Bryce Young now has a bobblehead for sale, with some proceeds going to the Nick's Kids Foundation. 

• Marlon Humphrey was officially placed on injured reserve, meaning Anthony Averett will have to take on a larger role for the Ravens. 

• Brian Robinson Jr. and Phidarian Mathis accepted their invites to the upcoming 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl to be played in Mobile, Ala. 

• Kenyan Drake was placed on injured reserve, and Mark Ingram II was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear: Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this... 

Joe Namath, Sports Illustrated cover, Dec. 9, 1968
