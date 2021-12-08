Alabama Targets Getting In-Home Visits

With the early signing day rapidly approaching for Alabama football, head coach Nick Saban and his staff have continued to recruit as hard as possible. Alabama currently sits atop SI All-American's recruiting class rankings, and Alabama's coaches have visited many prospects in-house looking to add to their already stellar class.

Here are a few of the prospects that have gotten an in-home visit from the Alabama staff in recent days.

Shazz Preston, WR, St. James High School (St. James, La.)

Shazz Preston, a highly-touted wide receiver prospect from Louisiana, received a visit from Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding this week. Preston is 6-0, 190 pounds and has impressive high-point and catching in traffic ability.

Here is SI All-American's scouting report of Preston:

"Preston is one of the more savvy wideouts in the class. He plays bigger than his size and he has the skills to impact defenses on every level. Preston has good game speed, which he combines with quality route running to make him a good vertical threat. It’s in the intermediate and short game where Preston is at his best. His route running skills, strength and strong hands make him an effective chain mover. The agility that makes Preston a strong route runner combines with his strong lower body and physicality to make him effective in space. Preston also has positional flexibility, with the size and downfield ability to play outside and the shiftiness and route running skills to play the slot."

Shemar James, LB, Faith Academy (Mobile, Ala.)

In-state prospect Shemar James has been linked to Alabama for a while, after he previously decommitted from Florida back in October. The 6-2, 212 pound linebacker was visited by Nick Saban on Tuesday.

Here is SI All-American's scouting report of James:

"James is one of the best football players in the country. That’s not meant to be generally or in regards to his national ranking. What it means is that James is an elite football player, the kind of rare athlete that could thrive on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Where his upside is highest is at linebacker, where he has the tools to be an elite defender at the next level. James is an explosive athlete that can drive downhill just as well as he can open up and run sideline-to-sideline. James shows the box power to dominate the run, the speed to attack the perimeter run and outside screen game and his man coverage skills look more like a safety than a linebacker."

Kendrick Law, ATH, Captain Shreve High School (Shreveport, La.)

Kendrick Law also received a visit from Nick Saban on Tuesday. Law is a 5-11, 195 pound athlete that can and has played anywhere on the football field in his high school career. Alabama is competing with Florida State, LSU, and Texas for Law's commitment.

Here is SI All-American's scouting report of Law:

"While Law lines up all over the football field on Friday nights, with success at running back, wide receiver, return man and on defense, it's his physical traits and intellect that combine for the nickel nod. Also a track standout with a 10.48-second 100 meter dash time to his name, the Louisianan is among the nation's most explosive prospects and the strength is only improving. Whether on tape or this offseason at various events, his play-making and football IQ are often on display from breaking on the ball to getting his teammates lined up. Law has linebacker physicality and cornerback speed, with ball skills, plus technique and a certain savvy about him at the same time."