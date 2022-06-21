Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is …

National Seashell Day.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

74 days

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama softball pitcher Sarah Cornell was inducted into the New York Softball Hall of Fame.

Sarah Cornell inducted into the New York Softball Hall of Fame
Alabama softball player Sarah Cornell
Alabama softball super fan Emily Pitek, left, with Colleen Cornell, mother of Crimson Tide pitcher Sarah Cornell

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 21, 1955: Football quarterback Albert Elmore, Jr., from Troy, was named as the new A-Club President for 1955-56. Elmore was the son of Albert Elmore, an end on the '31 Rose Bowl team.

June 21, 1990: JaMychal Green was born in Montgomery.

June 21, 2013: Alabama superfan Dick Coffee died at the age of 91. Beginning with the season opener in 1946, he attended 781 consecutive games and 51 consecutive bowl games. The last time he saw the Crimson Tide play was the 42-14 victory over Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. In 2010, ESPN.com named Coffee the No. 1 college football superfan in America.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When you make a mistake, admit it; learn from it and don't repeat it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

