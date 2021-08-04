Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Today is …
National Coast Guard Day. It's also National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so that also gives you a means for how to celebrate.
BamaCentral Headlines
• Tired and Bored of the Alabama Dynasty? It's Not Going Away
• Alabama Crimson Tide Preseason Position Preview: Interior Linebackers
• H2 For You: Alabama's 'Championship School' Mantra Was Set, Then Met
• The Extra Point: Patrick Surtain II is off to a Sizzling Start with Broncos
• Whatever You Call the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma Has Owned It Lately
• Kirani James is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
• Crimson Tikes: It's Good to be King
Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results
Baseball
Semifinal: Team USA (David Robertson) 3, Dominican Republic 1. David Robertson earned the save.
Golf
Stephanie Meadow (Ireland) was on the course at midnight CT, playing the first round
Track & Field:
Men's 200m, Jereem Richard (Trinidad & Tobago), won his heat in 20.52 seconds, finished third in semifinal at 20.21 to advance
Women's 400m, Natassha McDonald (Canada, did not advance out of her heat
Crimson Tide in the Olympics Schedule
Wednesday
Golf: Individual Stroke Play Round Two (Stephanie Meadow, Ireland), 5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Track and Field
Men's Hammer Throw (Daniel Haugh), 6:15 a.m. (Peacock)
Men's 200 (Jereem Richards, Trinidad & Tobago), 7:55 a.m. (Peacock)
Women's 4x100m Relay (Remona Burchell, Jamaica), 8 p.m. (USA Network)
Thursday
Golf: Individual Stroke Play Round Three (Stephanie Meadow, Ireland), 5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Track and Field
Women's 4 x 400m (Natassha McDonald), 5:25 a.m. (Peacock)
Men's 400m (Kirani James, Grenada), 7 a.m. (Peacock)
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
31 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.
August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.
August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.” — Tua Tagovailoa on training camp starting up in 2019