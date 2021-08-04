Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:
Publish date:

Today is …

National Coast Guard Day. It's also National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so that also gives you a means for how to celebrate. 

BamaCentral Headlines

• Tired and Bored of the Alabama Dynasty? It's Not Going Away

Alabama Crimson Tide Preseason Position Preview: Interior Linebackers

H2 For You: Alabama's 'Championship School' Mantra Was Set, Then Met

• The Extra Point: Patrick Surtain II is off to a Sizzling Start with Broncos

• Whatever You Call the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma Has Owned It Lately

• Kirani James is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: It's Good to be King

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results

Baseball 

Semifinal: Team USA (David Robertson) 3, Dominican Republic 1. David Robertson earned the save. 

Golf

Stephanie Meadow (Ireland) was on the course at midnight CT, playing the first round 

Track & Field:

Men's 200m, Jereem Richard (Trinidad & Tobago), won his heat in 20.52 seconds, finished third in semifinal at 20.21 to advance

Women's 400m, Natassha McDonald (Canada, did not advance out of her heat 

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Schedule 

Wednesday

Golf: Individual Stroke Play Round Two (Stephanie Meadow, Ireland), 5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Track and Field 

Men's Hammer Throw (Daniel Haugh), 6:15 a.m. (Peacock) 

Men's 200 (Jereem Richards, Trinidad & Tobago), 7:55 a.m. (Peacock)

Women's 4x100m Relay (Remona Burchell, Jamaica), 8 p.m. (USA Network) 

Thursday

Golf: Individual Stroke Play Round Three (Stephanie Meadow, Ireland), 5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Track and Field 

Women's 4 x 400m (Natassha McDonald), 5:25 a.m. (Peacock)

Men's 400m (Kirani James, Grenada), 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

31 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.

August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.

August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.” — Tua Tagovailoa on training camp starting up in 2019 

We’ll leave you with this … 

Bob Baumhower
