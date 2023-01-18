Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Today is ... National Classy Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled on Wednesday.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No. 4 Men's Basketball defeated Vanderbilt 78-66
- Scoring Leader: Brandon Miller (30)
- Rebounding Leader: Brandon Miller (10)
- Assists Leader: Marks Sears and Jaden Bradley (3)
- The schools ranked ahead:
- No. 1 Houston took down Tulane 80-60
- No. 2 Kansas was defeated by No. 13 Kansas State 83-82.
- No. 3 Purdue barely survived once again in a 64-63 win over Michigan State on Monday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:
227 Days
Did you Notice?
- Alabama Soccer: Added Indiana University center forward Izzy Smith and University of Dayton midfielder Itala Gemelli to the roster.
- Alabama Gymnastics: Gabby Gladieux was named SEC Freshman of the Week after finishing with Alabama's highest score in beam and floor against Arkansas.
- Noah Clowney wins another hard hat
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 18, 1908: John “Hurri” Cain was born in Montgomery. During the 1930 national championship season, when Alabama was a perfect 10-0 and outscored the opposition 273-13, the sophomore wasn’t just a key player but the only non-senior starter.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“John Cain is the best football player I have ever seen on a football field,” Alabama line coach and 1924 All-American center Clyde “Shorty” Propst.
We'll Leave You With This:
The Gymnastics team put out a video recapping their victory over Arkansas:
