Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Today is ... National Classy Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled on Wednesday.

Crimson Tide Results:

No. 4 Men's Basketball defeated Vanderbilt 78-66

Scoring Leader: Brandon Miller (30)



Rebounding Leader: Brandon Miller (10)



Assists Leader: Marks Sears and Jaden Bradley (3)



The schools ranked ahead:



No. 1 Houston took down Tulane 80-60





No. 2 Kansas was defeated by No. 13 Kansas State 83-82.





No. 3 Purdue barely survived once again in a 64-63 win over Michigan State on Monday.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

227 Days

Did you Notice?

Alabama Soccer: Added Indiana University center forward Izzy Smith and University of Dayton midfielder Itala Gemelli to the roster.

Alabama Gymnastics: Gabby Gladieux was named SEC Freshman of the Week after finishing with Alabama's highest score in beam and floor against Arkansas.

Noah Clowney wins another hard hat

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 18, 1908: John “Hurri” Cain was born in Montgomery. During the 1930 national championship season, when Alabama was a perfect 10-0 and outscored the opposition 273-13, the sophomore wasn’t just a key player but the only non-senior starter.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“John Cain is the best football player I have ever seen on a football field,” Alabama line coach and 1924 All-American center Clyde “Shorty” Propst.

We'll Leave You With This:

The Gymnastics team put out a video recapping their victory over Arkansas:

See Also:

Alabama Baseball No. 20 in D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll

Update: Court Records Indicate Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting

Alabama Football Set to Host Top Quarterback Recruit From Arkansas