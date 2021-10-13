Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Your morning briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

• Alabama Football Looks to Make a Statement Against Mississippi State

• How JD Davison Fits What Alabama Basketball Needs Most

• Alabama Football in the Mix for 2022 Wide Receiver Soon to Announce Decision

• Texas A&M Game an "Eye-Opener" for Alabama

• Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Mississippi State Week

• H2 For You: Storming Fans is Sports' Sincerest Form of Flattery

• Crimson Tide Golf Closes SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate with 18th-Hole Chip-In

• The Extra Point: The Emergence of Trevon Diggs Changes the DBU Discussion

• All Things Bama Podcast: Where Does Alabama Need to Improve the Most Following Loss to Texas A&M?

• Najee Harris is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: Roll What?

• Volleyball: Alabama at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

• Men's Golf: SEC Match Play, Alabama 3, Ole Miss 2

• Running back Derrick Gore, the former Alabama walk-on who transferred for a chance to start at Louisiana-Monroe, was signed by Kansas City to its active roster.

• Alabama at Texas A&M was the second-most-watched game so far in the 2021 college football season. Per CBS, the game averaged 8.3 million viewers over the course of the broadcast, and peaked at nearly 12.3 million viewers at the end. The season opener between Clemson and Georgia attracted an 8.86 million average.

• Mike Leach: "If we relax against The University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football." Check out the full Mississippi State press conference transcript.

• When Jameson Williams scored the first of two touchdowns off a pair of kickoff returns against Southern Miss on Sept. 25, it included the Crimson Tide's first 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown since Tyrone Prothro at Kentucky on Oct. 9, 2004.

But who had the last 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the game's opening kickoff?

October 13, 1965: Alabama's 188-pound linebacker Tim Bates was chosen as the SEC Lineman of the Week for his play in the 22-7 win over Vanderbilt. A senior from Tarrant, Bates was credited with 16 tackles and led a defensive charge that limited the Commodores to 150 yards in total offense.

October 13, 2012: Coming off a bye, rested running backs Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon both had 100-yard rushing days and combined to score five touchdowns as Alabama beat Missouri 42-10 in a rain-filled, lightning-delayed game. The Crimson Tide outgained the home team 533-129, with the Tigers finishing with just 3 rushing yards. It was the first SEC meeting between the schools and first between head coaches who were former Kent State teammates, Nick Saban and Gary Pinkel.

"That is maybe the best team I have ever seen," – Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel after losing to Alabama in 2012, 42-10.

