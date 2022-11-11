Despite Alabama's Two-Loss Season, Ole Miss Tickets Going at High Price

Does the word "ambush," mean anything to you?

It should concerning the Alabama Crimson Tide's game on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

The matchup between No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss may not decide the SEC West as both teams have lost to LSU, which has the inside lane on playing in next month's SEC Championship Game, but at minimum it's an elimination matchup for the College Football Playoff.

It's also Lane Kiffin against Nick Saban, and maybe for the final time in this setting. It's pure speculation of course, but Kiffin's name has been mentioned with numerous head coaching openings.

So it's a hot ticket despite the chilly forecast. The expected high is 45 degrees.

But nostalgia doesn't appear the driving force. With Alabama having already taken two losses, Rebels fans hope to be the third team to rush the field in celebration following a home win against the Crimson Tide.

Of course, the first two games went down to the final play, with Tennessee pulling out a 52-49 victory in the Third Saturday of October rivalry, and last week LSU gambled and won in overtime on a two-point conversion, 32-31.

Ole Miss has enjoyed just one win at home against Alabama since 2003, the 23-17 victory in 2014. And yes, fans subsequently rushed the field and attacked the goalposts.

The cheapest seat available on SI Tickets as of Friday afternoon was going for $214, which was significantly more than what fans were paying for last week at LSU.

Scarcity is a factor in the pricing as there aren't many seats available.

The most expensive seats available were all on the front row, on the visitor's side closer to the north end zone (and Ole Miss student section). One group of four seats was going for $1,066 each, and a chairback group of six had an asking price of $1,158 each.

Ole Miss fans apparently smell blood, or at least a good party.

