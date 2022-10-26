Did Alabama's Defense Set Records with 15 Pass Breakups Against MSU? All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide enjoys a bye week.

This is ...

Take 3

Although Mississippi State coach Mike Leach gave a highly-entertaining speech about his receivers having dinosaur hands and that if it continues he fears for the future generations of people in Starkville due to evolution, Saturday may have been a record-setting day for Alabama Crimson Tide pass defenders.

The Crimson Tide was credited with 15 passes broken up, mostly by the secondary. The starting cornerbacks alone, Eli Ricks and Kool-Aid McKinstry, combined for eight.

We'll start with the 15. Was it a record? Probably. It's just one of those categories that's extremely difficult to track, and like rushing the passer not always correctly credited (especially on the road).

Here's what we do know. Mississippi State attempted 61 passes against the Crimson Tide, the second most by an opponent in Crimson Tide history.

Topping that list is the 63 Vanderbilt attempted in 1989, en route to a 20-14 loss. Alabama was credited with breaking up 14 passes in that game, and having one interception.

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's final game, the 1982 Liberty Bowl against Illinois, is next on that list with 58 pass attempts, followed by the 2016 national title game against Clemson, when Alabama came up short 35-31. The Tigers threw 57 times, the same number as South Carolina in 2019.

The Crimson Tide was credited with one pass breakup against Clemson, and two at South Carolina.

Incidentally, during the 1992 title game against Miami in the Sugar Bowl, the Hurricanes attempted 56 passes in the 34-13 loss. Gino Torretta had three interceptions after only having four picked off during the entire season. Alabama was credited with breaking up 13 passes.



As for the last two times Alabama faced Leach at Mississippi State, it was credited with two pass breakups last year when the teams played in Starkville, and nine the year before.

As for the eight by the two starting cornerbacks, it's not a record. John Mangum and Efrum Thomas had 10 together in that 1989 Vanderbilt game.

Ricks and McKinstry appeared to have tied the record during the Saban era, though. When Marquis Johnson had a program-record six against South Carolina in 2009, Kareem Jackson was credited with two.

It should be noted, though, that Javier Arenas was the starter at left cornerback, with Jackson at right cornerback in the offense. Johnson usually came in as part of the nickel and dime packages.

Most Passes Broken Up, Game

6 Marquis Johnson vs. South Carolina, Oct. 17, 2009

6 John Mangum at Vanderbilt, Sept. 30, 1989

6 John Mangum vs. Southwestern Louisiana, Oct. 14, 1989

5 Mark McMillian vs. Vanderbilt, Sept. 29, 1990

Numerous other defensive backs have had four pass breakups in a game under Saban, including Dee Milliner twice (Michigan and Ole Miss 2020), Cyrus Jones (Ohio State 2014), Levi Wallace (Colorado State 2017), and Xavier McKinney (Oklahoma 2018).

Magnum has the season record of 24, set in 1989. The best during the Saban era was 20 by Milliner in 2012.

Most Alabama Pass Breakups, Saban Years

2007 Simeon Castille (DB), Sr., 10

2008 Rashad Johnson (DB), Sr., 11

2009 Marquis Johnson (DB), Sr., 17

2010 C.J. Mosley (LB), Fr., 10

2011 DeQuan Menzie (DB), Sr. 11

2012 Dee Milliner (DB), Jr., 20

2013 Landon Collins (DB), So., 6

2014 Cyrus Jones (DB), Jr., 13

2015 Minkah Fitzpatrick (DB), Fr, 11

2016 Minkah Fitzpatrick (DB0, So., 7; Ronnie Harrison (DB), So., 7

2017 Levi Wallace (DB) Sr., 15

2018 Anfernee Jennings (LB), Jr., 11

2019 Patrick Surtain (DB), So.. 8; Trevon Diggs (DB), Sr., 8

2020 Patrick Surtain II (DB), Jr., 12

2021 Brian Branch (DB), So. 9

So far, Alabama has 39 pass breakups this season, which is just six shy of last year's total, but still nowhere near the 80 the Crimson Tide had in 2015.

But sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry's 11 on the season leads the SEC by three, and is tied for season in the nation by Ridge Texada of North Texas, who has 12 in eight games.

DeMarcco Hellams is second on the Crimson Tide with six, while both Brian Branch and Malachi Moore have five.

With his four on Saturday, Ricks is tied for 20th in the league.

Pass Breakups By Season

2007 43

2008 57

2009 74

2010 57

2011 56

2012 58

2013 51

2014 61

2015 80

2016 55

2017 66

2018 75

2019 50

2020 61

2021 45

2022 (39)

“I thought he did a good job,” Saban said about Ricks on Saturday. “He gave up one throw. When you’re playing five under man, you’re supposed to be underneath the guy, so the guy shouldn’t be able to catch a comeback on you and caught one on him. Caught one on Kool-Aid on 4th-and-10. But I thought he played well.

Added Hellams: "He definitely is a great DB."

See Also:

Take 1: Does Alabama, Bryce Young Have a Go-To Receiver?

Take 2: Why Alabama Turnovers The Key Statistic to Watch

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets