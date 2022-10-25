Why Alabama Turnovers The Key Statistic to Watch: All Things CW

Here's probably the most surprising statistic you'll see about Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who may be the best defender in college football this season.

Out of his 190 career tackles, including 56 for a loss and 30.5 sacks, he has the same number of forced fumbles as interceptions: One.

Yes, for his Crimson Tide career, all 36 games.

It's a bit of an aberration, sure, and also speaks volumes about how players often have little control over some statistics in particular.

But when considering the keys to the Crimson Tide's stretch run, as November is once again the pivotal month for Alabama's chances of reaching the SEC Championship Game and making the College Football Playoff, turnovers has to be at the top of the list.

Alabama's played eight games so far.

It's created eight turnovers.

That's it.

It's not just below average, it's on pace to easily be the lowest by an Alabama during the Nick Saban era.

To give a idea of how uncharacteristic this is, consider the following:

• Since 2007, the Crimson Tide has averaged 24 turnovers gained a season, which breaks down to 16 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

• It's had at least 20 every season minus one, 2013.

• Alabama has forced at least one turnover in 96 of the last 107 games, dating back to the start of the 2015 season). During that stretch, the Crimson Tide has forced 168 turnovers (109 interceptions, 59 fumbles) and returned 40 of those miscues for touchdowns.

Although Alabama has forced at least one turnover in six straight games heading into its bye, it's still tied for 99th in the nation in turnovers gained, and when the Crimson Tide's 11 turnovers lost its tied for 90th in turnover margin.

Some of it has to do with Alabama's opponents. Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe played so conservatively they opted for a take-no-chances approach and basically concede the game. They lost by a combined score of 118-7.

Thanks in part to the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide has seen more veteran quarterbacks, who are less prone to making mistakes.

Also, Mike Leach had Will Rogers throwing a lot sideline passes, and attempts under the coverage -- plays that almost never result in pickoffs.

Alabama didn't have an interception against the Bulldogs, but the defenders broke up a whopping 15 pass attempts, with cornerbacks Eli Ricks and Kool-Aid McKinstry both notching four.

The Crimson Tide was called for a pair of pass-interference penalties, although Saban might still be arguing one, but it's hard to argue against the results.

Mississippi State managed just 231 passing yards, averaging 7.7 yards per completion, and 3.78 per attempt. The longest completion was 21 yards to Austin Williams.

Alabama isn't going to bemoan not having more than one turnover gained in the game when it came within seconds of notching a shutout, nor should it.

Nevertheless, there are just seven players on the Alabama roster who have been credited with a forced fumble during their Crimson Tide careers: Henry To’oTo’o, DeMarcco Hellams, Jaylen Moody, Anderson, Malachi Moore, Chris Braswell and Tim Smith.

Every one of them is looking for the second. Only Braswell and Hellams have one this season.

Meanwhile, the players on the current roster have collectively collected 71.5 sacks.

As for interceptions, the Crimson Tide's active leader is safety Jordan Battle with five. However, Battle doesn't have one this season (Anderson, Terrion Arnold and Hellams have Alabama's three pickoffs this season) as opponents have largely shied away from him.

Alabama Active Turnover Leaders

Interceptions

Battle 5

Hellams 4

Moore 4

Brach 2

Fumble Recoveries

DJ Dale 2

Justin Eboigbe 2

Tim Smith 2

Dallas Turner 2

That may be tougher to do from here on out as Alabama made some adjustments last week including plugging Ricks in as a starter.

Moreover, the bye ought to give the Crimson Tide defenders both a chance to rest and sort of reset for the stretch run. That should help both the beat-up linemen and the pass-rushers.

But considering this was supposed to be a team of ballhawks, the Crimson Tide can't afford to squander its chances from here on out.

