Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Everything Alabama Football Said on Monday Ahead of the CFP Title Game

Nick Saban, Will Anderson Jr. and Brian Robinson Jr. all spoke with the media ahead of its first practice of CFP title game week.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ahead of its first practice in preparation for the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and two athletes spoke to the media on Monday morning.

Alongside Saban was outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Brian Robinson Jr.. Anderson and Robinson were the defensive and offensive MVPs for the Crimson Tide in its 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl last Friday afternoon.

Follow this page for live updates and quotes from Saban, Anderson and Robinson. This story will also feature a full transcript as soon as it is made available to the media.

Live Updates: Alabama Football - Jan. 3, 2022

  • The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT

Read More

  • "This is a really good all-around team," Saban said of Georgia.

This story will be updated with a full transcript as soon as it is made available.

CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl postgame ceremony
All Things Bama

Everything Alabama Football Said on Monday Ahead of the CFP Title Game

12 minutes ago
Brian Robinson Jr. vs Cincinnati, Cotton Bowl
All Things Bama

Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

1 hour ago
120421_MFB_BoldenSl_SEC_RC2547
All Things Bama

After Domination of Cincinnati, Alabama Football Enters CFP Title Game as Underdogs

3 hours ago
Nick Saban's introductory press conference at Alabama, Jan. 4, 2007
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 3, 2022

11 hours ago
Jamya Mingo-Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Earns First SEC Win, Defeats Auburn 56-53

15 hours ago
120221_WBB_AbramsMe_MingoYoungJa_BarberHa_DavisBr_RiceJa_Houston_RL2290
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 2-9, 2022

21 hours ago
120421_MFB_DaleDj_SEC_RC2650
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game

23 hours ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

Jan 2, 2022