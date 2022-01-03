Everything Alabama Football Said on Monday Ahead of the CFP Title Game

Nick Saban, Will Anderson Jr. and Brian Robinson Jr. all spoke with the media ahead of its first practice of CFP title game week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ahead of its first practice in preparation for the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and two athletes spoke to the media on Monday morning.

Alongside Saban was outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Brian Robinson Jr.. Anderson and Robinson were the defensive and offensive MVPs for the Crimson Tide in its 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl last Friday afternoon.

"This is a really good all-around team," Saban said of Georgia.

