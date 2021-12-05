Everything Kirby Smart Said After Facing Georgia in the SEC Championship

Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Everything Kirby Smart Said After Facing Alabama in the SEC Championship
Everything Kirby Smart Said After Facing Alabama in the SEC Championship

For the third time during the Kirby Smart era, Georgia ran into Alabama with a title on the line in Atlanta.
SI.com

For the third time during the Kirby Smart era, Georgia ran into Alabama with a title on the line in Atlanta.

For the third time during the Kirby Smart era, Georgia ran into Alabama and Nick Saban with a title on the line in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs had only trailed four times this year. 

The first time was at No. 18 Auburn when the Tigers kicked a field goal in the first quarter. Georgia trailed in that game for 5:29. Following the Tigers’ score, the Bulldogs reeled off 24 straight points. 

The second instance happened in the first quarter against Missouri following a field goal. The Bulldogs trailed for 5:08 in that contest. Georgia then went on a 40-0 run. 

At UT, Georgia fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter for 2:33 before tying the game. The Volunteers reclaimed a 10-7 advantage later in the quarter and led for another 7:07. Georgia responded by scoring 34 unanswered points in an eventual 41-17 victory. 

The defense has allowed an FBS low seven touchdowns while the unit has scored three TDs. The defense did not allow a touchdown until the third game of the season and that came in the fourth quarter versus USC with the Bulldogs leading 40-6. The second came at No. 18 AU with Georgia leading 24-3. 

No. 11 Kentucky had two scores, including the final one with :04 left. Florida scored with 2:49 left in the game with Georgia leading 27-0. UT managed a first quarter TD and built a 10-7 lead before Georgia stormed back. UAB’s TD came on a pick-six while CSU’s was a 65-yard fumble return after a Bulldog interception.

This story will be updated with video and a transcript following the postgame press conference. 

