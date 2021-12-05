Everything Kirby Smart Said After Facing Georgia in the SEC Championship

For the third time during the Kirby Smart era, Georgia ran into Alabama and Nick Saban with a title on the line in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs had only trailed four times this year.

The first time was at No. 18 Auburn when the Tigers kicked a field goal in the first quarter. Georgia trailed in that game for 5:29. Following the Tigers’ score, the Bulldogs reeled off 24 straight points.

The second instance happened in the first quarter against Missouri following a field goal. The Bulldogs trailed for 5:08 in that contest. Georgia then went on a 40-0 run.

At UT, Georgia fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter for 2:33 before tying the game. The Volunteers reclaimed a 10-7 advantage later in the quarter and led for another 7:07. Georgia responded by scoring 34 unanswered points in an eventual 41-17 victory.

The defense has allowed an FBS low seven touchdowns while the unit has scored three TDs. The defense did not allow a touchdown until the third game of the season and that came in the fourth quarter versus USC with the Bulldogs leading 40-6. The second came at No. 18 AU with Georgia leading 24-3.

No. 11 Kentucky had two scores, including the final one with :04 left. Florida scored with 2:49 left in the game with Georgia leading 27-0. UT managed a first quarter TD and built a 10-7 lead before Georgia stormed back. UAB’s TD came on a pick-six while CSU’s was a 65-yard fumble return after a Bulldog interception.

