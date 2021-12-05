Everything Nick Saban Said After Facing Georgia in SEC Championship Game

Nick Saban came into Alabama's showdown against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game with the most all-time wins against teams ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

As a team, Alabama was tied with Miami (Fla.) for the most since the poll was introduced in 1936. The Crimson Tide had compiled nine wins against the AP’s top-ranked team in program history, most recently against No. 1 Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

Six of those nine wins have come during the Nick Saban era with the first being Alabama’s victory over defending national champion Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game to send the Crimson Tide to the BCS National Championship Game against Texas.

Three of the next four occurred in national title games, including LSU (2011), Notre Dame (2012) and Clemson (2015). The sixth win during the Saban era came when the Crimson Tide took down top-ranked Mississippi State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 15, 2014.

Saban's initial signature win at Michigan State was against No. 1 Ohio State, in 1998.

Alabama also came into Saturday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 95-50-4 (.651) all-time in 149 neutral site contests. The list included all Alabama-Auburn games not played on campus, including Legion Field from 1948-88.

Under Saban, the Crimson Tide was 27-6 (.818) in neutral site games.

Alabama began the 2021 campaign at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downing then-No. 14/16 Miami, 44-13, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The win over the Hurricanes extended the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at neutral sites to six straight, dating back to a 42-3 win over Duke on Aug. 31, 2019.

Here's what Saban had to say:

This story will be updated during the press conference, with video and a full transcript added later.