Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Everything Nick Saban Said After Facing Georgia in SEC Championship Game
Publish date:

Everything Nick Saban Said After Facing Georgia in SEC Championship Game

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs met for the 71st time in series history and the third time in the SEC Championship Game.
Author:

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs met for the 71st time in series history and the third time in the SEC Championship Game.

Nick Saban came into Alabama's showdown against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game with the most all-time wins against teams ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. 

As a team, Alabama was tied with Miami (Fla.) for the most since the poll was introduced in 1936. The Crimson Tide had compiled nine wins against the AP’s top-ranked team in program history, most recently against No. 1 Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. 

Six of those nine wins have come during the Nick Saban era with the first being Alabama’s victory over defending national champion Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game to send the Crimson Tide to the BCS National Championship Game against Texas.

Three of the next four occurred in national title games, including LSU (2011), Notre Dame (2012) and Clemson (2015). The sixth win during the Saban era came when the Crimson Tide took down top-ranked Mississippi State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 15, 2014.

Read More

Saban's initial signature win at Michigan State was against No. 1 Ohio State, in 1998. 

Alabama also came into Saturday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 95-50-4 (.651) all-time in 149 neutral site contests. The list included all Alabama-Auburn games not played on campus, including Legion Field from 1948-88. 

Under Saban, the Crimson Tide was 27-6 (.818) in neutral site games.

Alabama began the 2021 campaign at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downing then-No. 14/16 Miami, 44-13, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The win over the Hurricanes extended the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at neutral sites to six straight, dating back to a 42-3 win over Duke on Aug. 31, 2019.

Here's what Saban had to say: 

This story will be updated during the press conference, with video and a full transcript added later. 

Nick Saban at the Citrus Bowl
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After Facing Georgia in SEC Championship Game

53 seconds ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart
All Things Bama

Everything Kirby Smart Said After Facing Georgia in the SEC Championship

1 minute ago
120421_MFB_MckinstryKo_SEC_RC2051
All Things Bama

Live Updates from the SEC Championship: No. 3 Alabama vs No. 1 Georgia

2 minutes ago
Malachi Moore interception return Georgia
All Things Bama

There's Always Drama When Alabama and Georgia Face Off

10 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: The Buck-eye Stops Here
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Ughhh! (Again)

11 hours ago
2021 SEC Championship Game Logo
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 4, 2021

18 hours ago
120321_WBB_MingoYoungJa_Houston_RL4340
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Fifth Game in a Row, Defeats Houston 77-67

21 hours ago
Lewis Cine
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Lewis Cine and the Georgia Defensive Backs

Dec 3, 2021
Member Exclusive