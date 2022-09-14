Everything Nick Saban Said On Wednesday Ahead of ULM
Saban met with reporters for one final time ahead of the Crimson Tide's game against the Warhawks.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban hosted the final press conference ahead of the Crimson Tide's home game against Louisiana-Monroe.
Follow along for live updates throughout, with a full transcript and video coming following its conclusion.
Live Updates
- Saban's press conference is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
- "Continuing to play hard, but smart" Saban said in the opening
- "We appreciate good teachers more than you know"
- "It's not just mental errors, it's also knowing how to do your job"
- "[Pass interference] is one of the tougher judgement calls in football"
- Offensive line needs better consistency, like other positions
- "That's your opinion, not mine" when asked about playing different levels of opponents
- Jaylen Moody's done okay; plays hard, but also had some missed tackles
- "I don't know anyone who's coached with more class than coach Bowden"
- Saban credits the teachers he's had throughout his upbringing that shaped him
Scroll to Continue