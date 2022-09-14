Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said On Wednesday Ahead of ULM

Saban met with reporters for one final time ahead of the Crimson Tide's game against the Warhawks.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban hosted the final press conference ahead of the Crimson Tide's home game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Follow along for live updates throughout, with a full transcript and video coming following its conclusion.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. 
  • "Continuing to play hard, but smart" Saban said in the opening
  • "We appreciate good teachers more than you know"
  • "It's not just mental errors, it's also knowing how to do your job"
  • "[Pass interference] is one of the tougher judgement calls in football"
  • Offensive line needs better consistency, like other positions
  • "That's your opinion, not mine" when asked about playing different levels of opponents
  • Jaylen Moody's done okay; plays hard, but also had some missed tackles
  • "I don't know anyone who's coached with more class than coach Bowden"
  • Saban credits the teachers he's had throughout his upbringing that shaped him
