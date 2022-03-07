Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended for Betting on NFL Games

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that former Alabama and current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games throughout the 2021 season.

The suspension will be through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game," Goodell wrote in a letter notifying Ridley of his suspension. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL."

A league investigation did not reveal any evidence that there was any exchange of inside information, nor was any game compromised. There was also no evidence supporting the involvement of fellow NFL players, coaches or staff.

Ridley my petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 15, 2023. He may also appeal his suspension within the next three days. It is currently unknown whether or not he will decide to appeal.

Here is the full press release issued by the NFL:

Falcons' Calvin Ridley Suspended Through at Least the 2022 Season for Betting on NFL Games in 2021 Season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today suspended Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list.

A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or other players of his betting activity.

In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, Commissioner Goodell wrote:

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

Ridley may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023. Pursuant to the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, he may appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days.