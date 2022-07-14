FanNation SEC Sites Pick Alabama to Top League, Dominate Player of the Year Honors
Everyone associated with the Southeastern Conference may not always see eye-to-eye, but they usually know a good thing when they see it.
For the 2022 football season, Alabama is looking good.
In preseason voting among the FanNation's SEC sites, the Crimson Tide was a unanimous pick to win the league title this season. Moreover, quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were the preseason selections for offense and defensive players of the year honors.
Nick Saban's team also led the way in preseason All-SEC selections with 12, including eight first-team picks.
Georgia had the second-most selections with eight overall, including four first-team players. Arkansas and Texas A&M, which had the Special Teams Player of the Year choice with return specialist Ainias Smith, were tied for third with five overall selections and three first-team picks.
A couple of notable items about this year's selections:
• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.
• Defensively, a 3-3-4 formation was used, but the 11th player was the one who received the most votes among remaining players. The idea was to reward the player most deserving and reflect that the majority of teams will be the nickel package more than their base defense this season.
• Ties were not broken. When one occurred on the first team an additional player was not added to the second team.
• Only one return specialist was named for first- and second-team status.
Every school in the SEC had at least one player receive votes.
All-SEC Offense
Position, First-team player, school; Second-team player, School
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)
All-SEC Defense
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)
LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Bumber Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia
DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)
All-SEC Special teams
K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Predicted Players of the Year
Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama
Defensive: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Predicted Order of Finish
East
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Florida/
- Kentucky (tied for third)
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
West
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss/
- Arkansas (tied for third)
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Auburn
Predicted SEC Champion
Alabama Crimson Tide