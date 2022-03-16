Five Alabama Players Who Need to Shine in Spring Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The clocks have sprung forward, and Alabama is set to resume spring practice next week. For several players, the next month will serve as a make-or-break period in their Crimson Tide careers.

Alabama is looking to replace 10 players who started in more than half of its games last season. However, history tells us not all of those openings will be filled by returning veterans.

This offseason, the Crimson Tide brought in three transfers in Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. Each member of that trio is projected to take on a starting role this season.

Alabama also netted another stellar recruiting class, signing 24 players, including 12 members of this year’s SI99. Thirteen members of the class have already joined the Crimson Tide as early enrollees, several of whom are in contention for early playing time.

With that in mind, here’s a look at five returning Alabama players who are in need of a big spring camp in order to ensure they don't get passed over by the influx of new talent.

Trey Sanders, redshirt junior, running back Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s once-depleted backfield is expected to be loaded again this year as Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams return from season-ending injuries while Gibbs joins the team as the top back in the transfer portal. Jamarion Miller will take part in spring camp while fellow four-star freshman Emmanuel Henderson is set to join the unit over the summer.

Then there’s Trey Sanders, who is coming off his first full campaign after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries during his first two years with the program. The five-star back finished last season second on the team with 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 72 carries. However, he didn’t take on the No. 2 role behind Brian Robinson Jr. until after McClellan and Williams went down to injury.

While Alabama figures to split its carries more equally this season, it's unlikely there will be enough touches to share the ball four ways. Can Sanders’ take one of the top three spots from Gibbs, McClellan or Williams? If he’s able to reach his pre-injury levels, he might be the most talented of the bunch.