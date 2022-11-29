Skip to main content

For Wes Hart and Alabama, Experience Pays

This is the second year the core of this team has made an NCAA Tournament run, and it's paying dividends as Alabama will take the field on Friday.
Most of the players on Wes Hart's roster this season were the same players that won the program's first NCAA Tournament match last season against Clemson. While that doesn't equate to having experience in the College Cup, Alabama's team is one that has played together for a long time while also having a wealth of experience among individual players.

"I think it's been huge," Hart said during the first press conference of College Cup week. "It wasn't as if we were trying to introduce a bunch of new pieces into the puzzle. This is a team filled with confidence from the way we ended last season as well as the spring season.

"I thought that was pretty big we started the season with confidence and with a lot of returners. Without question it's helped us along the way."

There are some new faces a part of the team this season, namely freshman forward Gianna Paul, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year. Brooke Steere isn't new to the program, but she only played three games last season due to an injury.

But the other key players, like Felicia Knox, Riley Tanner, Sasha Pickard and Reyna Reyes, were all a part of that 2021 team, and now they're all back and surpassed last season's benchmark.

There was another key returner from last year's team, but unfortunately missed the tournament due to a torn ACL: Riley Mattingly Parker. Enough has been said about Parker's play, but her leadership as a captain of the team is a major factor for Alabama. Her experience has served the team well on this historic run.

Soccer is a sport of chemistry and playing as one, an element that has served Alabama well to this point, and will continue to serve Alabama when it takes the field against UCLA.

