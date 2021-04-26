Former Alabama LB Ben Davis Transfers to Texas

The former Gordo standout is headed to the Lone Star State to play under former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian

This offseason saw former University of Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian head west for to coach Texas, and with him, followed special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and offensive analyst AJ Milwee.

Now, a former Crimson Tide player will suit up in the burnt orange and white as linebacker Ben Davis announced his decision to play his final year of eligibility in Austin on Monday afternoon.

The former Gordo standout had been in the transfer portal since February. Davis will be immediately eligible as a graduate student.

"I want to say thank you to the University of Alabama and coach [Nick] Saban for giving me the opportunity to play college football at the highest level while also earning my degree," Davis said on social media two months ago. "My time in Tuscaloosa has helped me to grow into not only a better football player, but more importantly, a better person. These last few years have introduced me to some of the best people, coaches and teammates and those are bonds that I will keep with me for life.

"After winning the national championship this season, I talked with my family about continuing my career in football. With much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone at Alabama who has brought me to this point and it's always 'Roll Tide' for life."

During his five years in Tuscaloosa, Davis appeared in 24 games as a reserve and on special teams. He totaled seven tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in his Crimson Tide career.