Four Alabama Football Players Named to Sporting News All-America First Team

Another day, another All-American team filled with Crimson Tide players.

On Tuesday, Sporting News named Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jameson Williams, offensive tackle Evan Neal and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. to its All-America first team.

Alabama had more selections than any other team.

This makes Young and Neal consensus All-Americans, joining Anderson. The outside linebacker was already consensus and is still eligible to become a unanimous selection.

Sporting News is one of the five organizations used to determine a player's consensus and/or unanimous All-American status. To be a consensus All-American, a player as to be recognized on the first team of at least three of the five, and a unanimous section would be first team by all five organizations.

The other four organizations are the Associated Press, Football Writers of America, Walter Camp Foundation and American Football Coaches Association. The AFCA is only group of the five that has yet to name its All-America team.

First-team Offense

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State

WR: Jordan Addison, Pitt

WR: Jameson Williams, Alabama

TE: Trey McBride, Colorado State

T: Evan Neal, Alabama

G: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

G: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

T: Charles Cross, Mississippi State

ATH: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

First-team Defense

DL: Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

EDGE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah

CB: Riley Moss, Iowa

CB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

S: Verone McKinley III, Orego

S: Lewis Cine, Georgia

First-team Specialists

L: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P: Matt Araiza, San Diego State

RET: Marcus Jones, Houston

Second-team Offense

QB: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB: Tyler Badie, Missouri

RB: Tyler Allgeier, BYU

WR: David Bell, Purdue

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

OL: Max Mitchell, Louisiana

OL: Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

C: Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL: Baimidele Olaseni, Utah

ATH: Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Second-team Defense

DL: Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

DL: Sam Williams, Ole Miss

DL: George Karlaftis, Purdue

EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

LB: Leo Chanal, Wisconsin

LB: Damone Clark, LSU

LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

CB: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

CB: Ja'Quan McMillan, East Carolina

S: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

S: Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Second-team Specialists

K: Jake Moody, Michigan

P: Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

RET: Brian Battie, South Florida