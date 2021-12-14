Four Alabama Football Players Named to Sporting News All-America First Team

Four Alabama Players Named to Sporting News All-America First Team
Another day, another All-American team filled with Crimson Tide players.
On Tuesday, Sporting News named Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jameson Williams, offensive tackle Evan Neal and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. to its All-America first team.
Alabama had more selections than any other team.
This makes Young and Neal consensus All-Americans, joining Anderson. The outside linebacker was already consensus and is still eligible to become a unanimous selection.
Sporting News is one of the five organizations used to determine a player's consensus and/or unanimous All-American status. To be a consensus All-American, a player as to be recognized on the first team of at least three of the five, and a unanimous section would be first team by all five organizations.
The other four organizations are the Associated Press, Football Writers of America, Walter Camp Foundation and American Football Coaches Association. The AFCA is only group of the five that has yet to name its All-America team.
Sporting News 2021 College Football All-America Team
First-team Offense
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama
RB: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State
WR: Jordan Addison, Pitt
WR: Jameson Williams, Alabama
TE: Trey McBride, Colorado State
T: Evan Neal, Alabama
G: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
G: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
T: Charles Cross, Mississippi State
ATH: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
First-team Defense
DL: Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
EDGE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah
CB: Riley Moss, Iowa
CB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
S: Verone McKinley III, Orego
S: Lewis Cine, Georgia
First-team Specialists
L: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P: Matt Araiza, San Diego State
RET: Marcus Jones, Houston
Second-team Offense
QB: Kenny Pickett, Pitt
RB: Tyler Badie, Missouri
RB: Tyler Allgeier, BYU
WR: David Bell, Purdue
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
OL: Max Mitchell, Louisiana
OL: Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
C: Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Baimidele Olaseni, Utah
ATH: Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
Second-team Defense
DL: Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
DL: Sam Williams, Ole Miss
DL: George Karlaftis, Purdue
EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
LB: Leo Chanal, Wisconsin
LB: Damone Clark, LSU
LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
CB: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
CB: Ja'Quan McMillan, East Carolina
S: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
S: Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Second-team Specialists
K: Jake Moody, Michigan
P: Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
RET: Brian Battie, South Florida