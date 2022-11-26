GameDay Edition of All Things CW: Auburn at Alabama

This is going to sound like a little bit of a cop out, but at some point you just know the answer.

What's the best biggest rivalry in college football?

Please.

There are some great ones, and this year we've seen some remarkable things even though the Alabama Crimson Tide lost twice on the final play of a game and then had to deal with celebratory fans rushing the field.

Alabama and Auburn is still the big it in that regard.

You think anyone on the Plains has forgotten how last year's game went? Try as they might to forget it, Crimson Tide fans aren't about to let them — especially since they still hear about the Kick Six.

Let me back up for a moment, though.

In 2004, after seven years of covering the National Football League, along with three seasons of Major League Baseball, I made the move that dramatically changed my life and took a job covering Alabama athletics.

At the time, I had been to exactly one Crimson Tide game, and it happened to be the last one for Gene Stallings, the 1997 Outback Bowl against Michigan. I left Tampa Stadium that day thinking that Crimson Tide fans were a little on the nuts side.

With the new gig, though, I aimed to fully immerse myself into all things Crimson Tide, including its rivalries. It's one thing to hear about how they're the backbone of college football, and read things like the late Beano Cook’s comment calling the Iron Bowl "Gettysburg south," but living it's an entirely different thing.

So in 2004, I set out to see what the national perception was regarding Alabama-Auburn. Over the course of that season 60 journalists from around the country were polled about what were college football's biggest rivalries and why.

Based off the balloting for the Heisman Trophy, each region in the country had the same number of voters, although no one working in the state of Alabama was included. Three points were awarded for each first-place vote, two for second and one for third.

The result was almost a dead-even tie between Alabama-Auburn and Michigan-Ohio State, mostly because the Wolverines and Buckeyes were both regularly in the national championship picture. Alabama-Auburn had more first-place votes (20-19), but Michigan-Ohio State appeared on four more ballots to finish with more points, 108-100.

Rivalry (first-place votes), Total votes

Michigan-Ohio State (19) 108 Alabama-Auburn (20) 100 Oklahoma-Texas (6) 40 Army-Navy (6) 37.5 Florida State-Miami (4) 35.5

Also getting votes: Florida-Florida State, Southern California-UCLA, Texas-Texas A&M, Harvard-Yale, Florida-Georgia, Alabama-Tennessee, Grambling-Southern, Montana-Montana State, Nebraska-Oklahoma, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Colorado-Wyoming, Colorado-Colorado State.

First published: Tuscaloosa News, Nov. 20, 2004

Ten years ago, in 2012, I went back and did the poll again, but with a slightly different approach. The number of voters was cut in half, with the 30 journalists including five national writers, at least three from each major conference. The rest were at-large to ensure Notre Dame had a presence. Geographically, every part of the country was represented, again except for the state of Alabama.

The real difference was in how the college football landscape had changed, and not just with some schools having switched conferences. The last three national champions had all been from this state (with a fourth on the way), and the Southeastern Conference had won six straight titles.

The results were much more clear-cut.

Rivalry (first-place votes), Total votes

Alabama-Auburn (16) 68 Michigan-Ohio State (8) 57 Oklahoma-Texas (3) 18 Army-Navy (1) 16 Harvard-Yale (1) 5

Also receiving votes were: Alabama-LSU, Notre Dame-Southern California, Florida-Florida State 2, Florida-Georgia 2, Texas-Texas A&M 1

See? They knew.

Alabama-Auburn was left off just four ballots, while a couple of writers tried to vote for it more than once (which wasn't allowed).

Among those quoted in that story was Michael Casagrande, then of the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel, but now back at AL.com: “I can't imagine another rivalry being more intense and all-encompassing as the Iron Bowl, I wouldn't want to either. “Passion isn't even the right word and I'm not sure the English language has one strong enough.”

The thought did occur to me to go back and do another poll this season, 10 years later, to compare it to the others, but few of the journalists who I surveyed either time are still around. Most media outlets have made so many cuts that their beat writers are so young that they don't have the necessary experience to make accurate comparisons.

That's ok. We all know. And not just because the SEC has won 12 of the last 16 national titles, many by Crimson Tide teams that successfully navigated its way through Auburn.

Army-Navy is amazing and should be on everyone's bucket list. Some Alabama fans will forever consider Tennessee to be the Crimson Tide's biggest rival. As intense as Michigan-Ohio State gets, the schools will forever be in different states, so the fans don't have it in their homes and in their face 365 days a year.

The Iron Bowl is just different in that respect, regardless of the year, and there's really no need to list the reasons why except one.

To quote another writer from one of those polls: “There's no other rivalry that gets this personal,” Nolan Weidner of the Syracuse Post-Standard said. “It's like a family feud that never ends, and people don't grow out of it.”

Should Bryce Young be up for the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy race is coming down toward the end sans a clear frontrunner, although USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the flavor of the week, while Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud seems to be the guy everyone wants to put on his or her top-three ballot, but maybe not first. At least not yet.

The reigning winner of the award, of course, is Bryce Young, the first quarterback in Alabama Crimson Tide history to win college football's most prestigious honor.

His bid to be the second repeat winner (joining Archie Griffin) hit a couple of snags this season, including a pair of losses on the final play when Young was left watching helplessly on the sideline, and a shoulder injury that cost him a game and then still left him somewhat limited.

The numbers reflect that and more.

Since Young wears No. 9, here are nine statistical categories, comparing what he did during his Heisman year, and this season so far.

Avoiding sacks

This is the area with the most improvement, as the Alabama line has been clearly better in pass protection. A year ago, Young took 39 sacks for 275 yards, which averaged out to 2.6 per game and 18.3 yards.

This season he's at 1.6 per game for 11.3 yards.

Completion percentage

Young is at 63.8 percent this season, compared to 66.9 percent in 2021.

On average, he was 24.4-for-36.5 last season. He's 21.0-for-32.9, so Young's had fewer opportunities.

It's meant fewer yards, as well. He's averaging 58.4 fewer passing yards, from 324.8 per game last season to 266.4.

It basically translates to two deep completions or big gains.

Overall Passer Rating

Young finished with a 167.5 efficiency rating last season, and it dipped after he won the Heisman thanks to a 143.2 rating against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and 114.6 against Georgia in the National Championship Game.

So far he's at 153.5 this season.

November numbers

Young suffered his shoulder injury in October and didn't play against Texas A&M. Consequently, he went from 1,329 passing yards in the month last year, to 877.

But November is crunch time in college football, and while Young still has a game to play against Auburn, the numbers reflect just how big of a lingering setback he sustained.

2021: 101-for-151, 1,448 yards, 66.9 percent, 9.6 average, 14 touchdowns, 1 interception, 79 longest, 16 sacks, 176.7 rating.

2022: 64-for-108, 758 yards, 59.3 percent, 7.0 average, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, 65 longest, 8 sacks, 134.7 rating

Red-zone passing

In 2021, Young was 41-for-62 for 304 yards, with 20 touchdowns and one interception on throws inside the opposing 20. He had a completion percentage of 66.1 percent, and a passer rating of 201.5.

This season he's 27-for-49 for 206 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. His completion percentage is 55.1 percent, and his rating is 196.7.



Third-down passing

This is the stat that a lot of people thought separated Young from the competition last season. Not only did his completion percentage go up on third downs (71.7 percent compared to 68.5 on first down and 65.0 on second), but his passer rating did as well.

Despite having four passes picked off on third downs in 2021, his rating was 205.2, up from 161.2 on first downs, and 168.7 on second downs.

This season, Young's completion percentage is the lowest on third downs (56.2 percent), but his passer rating is the highest at 167.8.

Why? Because he has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions on third downs this season.

Touchdown/interceptions ratio

Young averaged 6.7 touchdowns per pick off in 2021. So far this season he's at 6.0.

Remember, though, that three of Young's interceptions last season came in the College Football Playoff, after he had already won the Heisman. When the voting took place, he was averaging 14.3 touchdowns per interception.

Home vs. away

In 2021, Young had a completion percentage of 73.3 at home, and 61.0 on the road. His passer rating went from 192.5 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, to 153.4 on the road.

Such dips are common.

This season his completion percentage is 67.4 at home, and 61.2 on the road — which is pretty remarkable considering where the Crimson Tide has played this season. His passer rating, though has been 20 points down across the board, 178.6 at home, compared to 134.7 on road games.

That's where the fewer yards and not being able to attack downfield as much come into play.

Finally, the one that may be the most telling because it's the only situation that's pretty much uniform:

First downs

2021: 113-for-165, 1,390 yards, 68.5 percent, 8.4 average, 11 TDs, 0 interceptions, 81 longest 11 sacks, 161.2 rating

2022: 93-for-132, 1,086 yards, 70.5 percent, 8.2 average, 7 TDs, 2 interceptions, 50 longest, 6 sacks, 154.0 rating

In one respect, it's extremely impressive to see the kind of numbers that Young has posted with the revamped receiving corps that finally may be coming together, especially considering his shoulder issues.

It also serves as testimony for how much Young has missed his top two wide receivers from a year ago, Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.

However, heading into what's probably his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Young's simply not posting Heisman-worthy statistics.

A standout performance against Auburn might get him back to New York as a finalist, but chances are he's going to be congratulating one of the other quarterbacks with a California connection.

College Sports, They Are A-Changin'

It's Thanksgiving Eve, and like with the general news it's tough reading many of the sports headlines and stories being reported by major media outlets.

For example:

• Headline from Sports Illustrated: Enjoy the Last Michigan-Ohio State Clash That Could Actually Mean Something

"The expansion of the College Football Playoff will come with a cost—diminishing the drama and meaning of storied rivalries that have helped make the sport great."

There's no way to deny that it's true. Factor in CFP expansion, conference re-alignment and college football's rivalries sort of seem to be like an endangered species that not enough people are concerned about.

• Speaking of which, here's a tweet from Dennis Dodd of CBSSports: “It was strongly suggested to me that if UCLA is forced to stay Pac-12, common sense move is Big Ten HAS to fulfill that media rights contract. It would go get the likes of Oregon & Washington (maybe more) & effectively collapse the Pac.”

• Last week Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops signed that contract extension which will run through the 2030 season, with an $8.6 million salary starting in February. This week he said of NIL: “It is absolutely insane what’s going on. Transfers. Your own team. You know how many people are going after our young players? We have as good of freshmen as I’ve ever had. And it’s like a free-for-all… It’s mass chaos.”

• Final Four sites for 2027-30 were announced, and included Las Vegas for the first time. The others were Detroit, Indianapolis and North Texas.

• Similar to a politician claiming election fraud without proof just because he or she didn't like the results, ESPN commentator Robert Griffith III accused the College Football Playoff selection committee of SEC bias after 9-2 LSU was ahead of 10-1 USC, and 9-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of 10-1 Clemson in the latest rankings.

Dear Robert. The conferences aren't even. Sincerely, everyone else.

BTW, there are only two people on the 13-person selection committee with any kind of SEC tie, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, and former coach R.C. Slocum, who was at Texas A&M before it joined the conference. Pus the SEC has won 12 of the last 16 national titles. It's earned the reputation.

• Associate Professor of Economics Michael Stern was awarded just shy of $650K in damages from an Alabama jury last week after the group found that Stern, a former dean and chair of his department at Auburn, had been illegally punished for blowing the whistle on the athletics program intervening in academic matters as they related to football student-athletes.

All anyone seems to care about Auburn is if Lane Kiffin is making the jump from Ole Miss.

As a footnote to that, Nick Saban mentioned during his press conference Monday that Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams has given the team some juice as the Tigers are coming off back-to-back wins against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.

But fans can't help but notice that Juice is also the name of Kiffin's dog.

• At Michigan State, charges have been filed against seven football players for their involvement in the tunnel melee against Michigan players on Oct. 29. Khary Crump was charged with felonious assault, Jacoby Windon with assault and battery, and five others with aggravated assault.

• Late Tuesday, a California jury cleared the NCAA of liability in a $53 million wrongful death suit brought by the family of a former University of Southern California linebacker posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy." However, there are many more cases out there.

• New Mexico State Police issued a statement about the fatal shooting that resulted in basketball player Mike Peake getting shot and the death of another student, 19-year-old Brandon Travis, Friday night.

“Through investigation, agents later learned that Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis's male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him.”

The 17-year-old female has been apprehended and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. Peake, who sustained a gunshot wound, is said to be stable.

Is it just me or does it seems like the soul of college athletics is vanishing before our very eyes?

They definitely feel different.

It's something to consider as we head into both Thanksgiving and what's left of the 2022-23 season.

However, there was this good piece of news out the horrible tragedy in Virginia, where three football players — wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry — were killed by a gunman roughly 10 days ago.

Running back Mike Hollins Jr., who was shot in the back, was discharged from the hospital.

He plans to return to football following his recovery.

At least we know from former Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during a failed robbery in August, that such a comeback is possible.

Throwback Thanksgiving? Sure, why not?

If you spend a lot of time on the Internet, chances are you're too young to remember, but Alabama football used to play games on Thanksgiving. It's not like they went together like dressing and gravy (or if you prefer cranberries and sweet potato casserole), but the Crimson Tide used to traditionally play on the holiday.

Nowadays, of course, the annual Iron Bowl rivalry game between Alabama and Auburn is played the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Consequently, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the last time the Crimson Tide played on the holiday was against the Tigers.

It was in 1992, Nov. 26 to be exact, and undefeated Alabama had moved up to No. 2 in the polls. The Crimson Tide had already wrapped up the first SEC Western Division title, and looking to keep his team in its same routine Gene Stallings shuffled things up during the previous bye week by giving players Monday-Wednesday off, and started practicing for the game on Thursday.

Regardless, Auburn coach Pat Dye stole all the headlines by announcing his resignation less that 24 hours before the game.

The move helped motivate Auburn, but it eventually didn't matter. The Tigers held the Crimson Tide scoreless through the first half, however never cracked Alabama's prolific defense en route to the 17-0 loss.

Auburn crossed midfield only four times, and never got closer to the end zone than the 30-yard line while Alabama notched the only shutout, the only one Dye ever endured.

"Ten to nothing isn't a very big deal unless you've got a defense like Alabama's got, and then it's monumental," Dye said. "Alabama may have the best defense I've seen in our conference."

The Crimson Tide yielded just 20 rushing yards and 139 total yards, sacked Stan White five times, and even opened the scoring with a touchdown. Early in the third quarter, Antonio Langham jumped the route and took off 61 yards for the interception return.

"I looked up and all I saw in front of me was green," Langham said.

Of course, Alabama went on to win the national championship.

Overall, Alabama has had stints when it played Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt on the holiday. The first game on Thanksgiving, though, goes back to 1893-4, the Crimson Tide's second and third seasons playing the then-new sport. It faced Auburn on the holiday back-to-back years in neutral territory, Montgomery, losing the first 40-16, and winning the rematch a year later, 18-0.

Most of the Crimson Tide's Thanksgiving games were between 1900-38, and usually at Legion Field in Birmingham. In fact, the first game at what was then called Municipal Stadium, was played on Thanksgiving in 1927, a 20-6 loss to Georgia.

At the tail end of that time period, Alabama and Vanderbilt played every year, with some home-and-home Thanksgiving games between 1931 and 1938.

Alabama has played at least two other times on the holiday, but only one of those was against Auburn at Legion Field:

• On Nov. 26, 1964, the No. 2 Crimson Tide was down 7-6 when Ray Odgen opened the second half with a momentum-changing 107-yard kick return for a touchdown. Joe Namath and Ray Perkins connected for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which ended up being the difference in the 21-14 victory.

• On Nov. 22, 1973, No. 2 Alabama stayed undefeated with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Gary Rutledge was involved in two second-quarter touchdowns, on a 19-yard run and a 43-yard pass to George Pugh. Wayne Wheeler had the other score on a 77-yard touchdown reception.

Crimson Tide Thanksgiving Games

1893 Auburn at Montgomery, L 40-16

1894 Auburn at Montgomery, W 18-0

1900 Clemson at Birmingham, L 35-0

1901 Tennessee at Birmingham, T 6-6

1902 Georgia Tech at Birmingham, W 26-0

1903 Tennessee at Birmingham, W 24-0

1904 Tennessee at Birmingham, L 5-0

1905 Tennessee at Birmingham, W 29-0

1906 Tennessee at Birmingham, W 51-0

1907 Tennessee at Birmingham, W 5-0

1908 Tennessee at Birmingham, W 4-0

1909 LSU at Birmingham, L 12-6

1910 Washington & Lee at Birmingham, W 9-0

1911 Davidson at Birmingham, W 16-6

1912 Tennessee at Birmingham, W 7-0

1913 Mississippi State at Birmingham, L 7-0

1914 Mississippi State at Birmingham, L 9-0

1915 Ole Miss at Birmingham, W 53-0

1916 Georgia at Birmingham, L 3-0

1917 Camp Gordon at Birmingham, L 19-6

1919 Mississippi State at Birmingham, W 14-6

1920 Mississippi State at Birmingham, W 24-7

1921 Mississippi State at Birmingham, T 7-7

1924 Georgia at Birmingham, W 33-0

1925 Georgia at Birmingham, W 27-0

1926 Georgia at Birmingham, W 33-6

1927 Georgia at Birmingham, L 20-6

1928 Georgia at Birmingham, W 19-0

1929 Georgia at Birmingham, L 12-0

1930 Georgia at Birmingham, W 13-0

1931 Vanderbilt at Nashville, W 14-6

1932 Vanderbilt at Birmingham, W 20-0

1935 Vanderbilt at Nashville, L 14-6

1936 Vanderbilt at Birmingham W 14-6

1937 Vanderbilt at Nashville, W 9-7

1938 Vanderbilt at Birmingham, W 7-0

1964 Auburn at Birmingham, W 21-14

1973 LSU at Baton Rouge, W 21-7

1992 Auburn at Birmingham, W 17-0

What Could be Better Than a Nick Saban Endorsement?

The coaching carousel is looking a little crazier than usual this year even through it's looking like there won't be as many changes as recent years.

A big part of that has to do with Kiffin, who continues to draw unnecessary drama to himself on a regular basis (to the point that he's now being criticized for being a distraction and contributing to the last two losses), and Deion Sanders being in the mix.

But Charlotte recently went away from the trend of being flashy and sort of followed the example of Arkansas and Sam Pittman, a veteran offensive coach who had only been the head coach at one place, Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

It hired Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi based on the recommendation of some prominent names in college football including Saban.

Here's the thing, Poggi has never worked for Saban.

That speaks to both of their reputations.

“As we wrapped up our conversation a few weeks ago, he said, ‘Mike, I believe in him,’ and Nick Saban does not throw words around like that loosely,” athletic director Mike Hill told Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated. “That really resonated with me because of the respect I have for Coach Saban. I know that he doesn’t just throw words around. And so his strong endorsement mattered a lot.”

Poggi, 62, is known for his organizational skill and down-to-earth nature. As a high school coach, he'd cut off the sleeves off his shirts.

Hill told Johnson that Poggi accepted the job without asking about salary, which is $1 million annually. The coach is set donate around $500,000 of his own money to the football program.

“I'm 62 years old. The worst thing you can do is die with a U-Haul behind you for your stuff,” Poggi said. “We’re pretty charitable people, and so this is our new charity. We're going to do it that way.”

Charlotte is in for a big-time culture change.

Another Saban plug

We told you weeks ago to keep an eye on Georgia Tech as a possible destination for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and that was before J Batt was hired away from Greg Byre's inner management circle at Alabama to be the new athletic director in October.

According FootballScoop, Saban has strongly endorsed O'Brien for the head coach opening. Former Crimson Tide assistant coach Brent Key is also being strongly considered after the team's impressive showing since he became the interim head coach.

Georgia Tech, which has had to use four quarterbacks this season, has won four games under Key's direction, including upsets of two ranked teams, Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

They aren't the only candidates, and with the early signing period quickly approaching look for something to happen soon after Georgia Tech faces Georgia this weekend (the Yellow Jackets need to pull off an upset to be bowl eligible).

Key has interviewed for the position and has the support of former Yellow Jackets head coach George O’Leary, who had O'Brien as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

5 Things That Got Our Attention This Week

• Nike co-founder Phil Knight says the joy of college athletics is getting lost as the landscape continues to change with realignment. “These guys, they have their own vision, and it’s different than mine. It’s hard to get them to do otherwise," he told The Athletics. "It’s a real danger. We could wind up with four eight-team leagues, just like the NFL. Then what? … I’ve called a lot of people I know — athletic directors, conference commissioners — and I can say my total impact so far has been zero. It’s a complete mystery to me. I’m not sure where it’s going.’’ Meanwhile, regarding the company’s NIL approach, Knight says Nike will continue to proceed cautiously.

• Pro Football Network reported that Miami has a $5 million “NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.”

• The parents of late Stanford women’s soccer goalie Katie Meyer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university. ESPN reports: “At the time of her death Meyer, 21, was facing disciplinary action for allegedly spilling coffee on a Stanford football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a female soccer player. Meyer's father said his daughter was defending that teammate, who was a minor at the time. The lawsuit states that on the night of her death, Stanford ‘negligently and recklessly’ sent her the formal disciplinary notice that ‘contained threatening language regarding sanctions and potential 'removal from the university.’” The lawsuit, in part: “Katie's suicide was completed without planning and solely in response to the shocking and deeply distressing information she received from Stanford while alone in her room without any support or resources.

• Security continues to be a growing concern as Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman got into a post-game confrontation with San Diego State fans after Arkansas’ 78-74 overtime win in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational. “There was just an Aztec fan that came down and said some things. There were words exchanged.” The tournament’s statement on the little scuffle: “There was an isolated incident following the game this evening. Security acted quickly and appropriately to immediately remove those involved from the arena," the tournament said in a statement. However, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported: “As Musselman was pulled away by his staff, he flashed an ‘L’ with his fingers on his forehead – the sign for loser – and, according to multiple witnesses, screamed, ‘Go (expletive) yourself.’ He also appeared to have an exchange with SDSU guard Matt Bradley, who knocked over a chair in anger. Soon, fans – including at least one parent of an SDSU player – spilled out of the stands onto the court and moved toward the Arkansas coaches as security ushered them to their locker room.”

• The South Carolina football twitter account said it “fixed” Rocky Top with a revised version of the song:

Did You Notice?

Jeremy Pruitt Paid Tennessee Parent With Cash in Chick-fil-A Bag, per Report

Lane Kiffin Asked If He’ll Return to Ole Miss for 2023 Season

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Receives Bonus Meant for Entire Staff, per Report

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.