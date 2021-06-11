Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry's Name Changes on Alabama Roster

McKinstry was given the nickname due to his eccentric personality while growing up near Birmingham, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman defensive back Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry is now just 'Kool-Aid', according to the Crimson Tide's online roster.

While Ga'Quincy is still McKinstry's legal first name, his nickname of 'Kool-Aid' was given to him due to his eccentric personality. You can check out his updated name on the roster:

With NIL regulations being lifted on July 1, McKinstry is no doubt getting a head start on building his personal brand among the Alabama fan base.

SIAA believed McKinstry's raw athleticism made him the No. 4 corner in the country. Check out their analysis of McKinstry from his high school career below:

Prospect: CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 175 pounds

School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Tall build with great length relative to height. Well-proportioned with lean muscle and considerable room to add mass.

Athleticism: Two-sport star with national offers in football and basketball. Explosive athlete with great long speed, ball skills and elevation regardless of role. Has above the rim ability on the hardwood with appropriate twitch and body control to set up an offense.

Instincts: Twitchy athlete in traffic or in space. Supreme ball skills, tracking ability and body control make him a big play waiting to happen. Change of direction and reaction time on defense proves elite despite lack of advanced technique. Runs well enough to play cornerback or factor into the return game. Confident prospect.

Polish: Playing well more wide receiver than defensive back in high school, there is a ways to go in man coverage but the combination of length, speed and ball skills proves effective. Can contest 50-50 balls as well as back shoulder attempts with quickness and range. Comfortable in zone coverage, willing to challenge wideouts at the line of scrimmage as well as playing the run.

Bottom Line: McKinstry is one of the most gifted athletes in the class of 2021 in two sports, a rare feat at any age. He can legitimately be considered America’s top cornerback and contend as one of its top wide receivers and scoring guards all in the same breath. If and when he focused on one position, or sport, there isn’t much of an athletic ceiling in his game — the same reason his prospects in the secondary are so intriguing.