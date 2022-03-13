Georgia OL Paul Mubenga Enjoys Visit to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Talent-rich Buford High School in Georgia has become a pipeline for Alabama in recent years. The Crimson Tide added offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin from the North Georgia powerhouse in the 2020 class before signing wide receiver Isaiah Bond and defensive back Jake Pope in this year’s class.

Alabama might not be done dipping into the well just yet either.

Class of 2023 Buford offensive lineman Paul Mubenga took in Alabama’s campus for the first time Friday, speaking with offensive line coach Eric Wolford and cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson before observing the Crimson Tide’s first spring practice and touring the facilities.

“The facility tour was something I really liked, but what really stood out to me was when I was able to talk with Coach Wolford,” Mubenga said. “He told me everything at Alabama begins with academics. That is one thing I really look for in my recruitment. After that talk, he just told me to keep working.”

Mubenga, 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, has garnered interest from several top schools, including recent offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee and Stanford. Friday, Wolford praised the three-star tackle for his lateral movement and his power off the line. Mubenga intends to return to Tuscaloosa in June to camp with the Crimson Tide. If that goes well, he expects an Alabama offer to follow.

“That talk [Friday] made me realize that they really have interest in me,” Mubenga said. “I just have to prove it to them in person in their camps. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to this summer.”

Currently, Mubenga lists Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Texas A&M and West Virginia as the leaders in his recruitment. However, an offer from Alabama would certainly add the Crimson Tide to that group.

“It would mean a lot,” Mubenga said. “I have one of my old teammates Seth McLaughlin, my mentor, playing over there. He’s told me great things about it, and I’m confident that I’m able to play there. With the coaching of Coach Wolford and Coach Saban, it would be a great experience to be a part of that.

“I like that they’re a passing team but they’re also able to impose their will and run the ball. Their offensive scheme is something I’m pretty sure I’d be able to adjust to. The way they run the ball is similar to what we do here at Buford, and that’s one thing I really like.”

Along with meeting Wolford, Mubenga was able to observe the assistant during a meeting with the offensive line. The lineman liked what he saw, stating that he could see himself excelling under Wolford’s tutelage in the future.

“He’s a pretty straightforward guy,” Mubenga said. “He knows what he’s doing, and he put a lot of people in the NFL, so that’s a plus. He keeps things simple and efficient, and that’s one thing I really like.”

Despite not yet extending an offer, Alabama has shown plenty of interest in Mubenga recently. The lineman said he speaks with Robinson, his area recruiter, as many as three times a week and feels comfortable with the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.

“I have a good relationship with [Robinson],” Mubenga said. “He makes sure he checks up on me and keeps me updated about everything that’s going on there.”

Mubenga, who visited Georgia Tech on Saturday, is set to make several more recruiting stops over the next few weeks. He will travel to Duke on March 19 before making a trip to Michigan on March 26. He will then visit Pittsburgh, Penn State and West Virginia on consecutive days from April 7-9.

Along with returning to Tuscaloosa this summer, Mubenga said he would also like to check out an Alabama game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.