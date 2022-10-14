Georgia Tech Hires J Batt Away from Alabama to be Athletic Director

It's usually the coach staffs that get raided in Tuscaloosa, but the Alabama Crimson Tide athletic department is as well.

Friday afternoon, Georgia Tech announced J Batt as its new athletic director. He was a key part of Greg Byrne's executive leadership team as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, and also Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.

Batt was hired at Alabama as the senior associate athletic director in 2017. He was responsible for guiding revenue generating, including charitable giving, ticketing, Tide Pride, and other revenue sources.

In 2022, Batt was promoted and oversaw the successful development, implementation, and launch of the Crimson Standard, Alabama Athletics’ 10-year, $600 million capital initiative.

In May, Arkansas State hired Jeff Purinton to be its new athletic director. Moreover, in July, Purde hired Tiffini Grimes, who had served as Alabama athletics’ chief diversity officer for five years.

Batt will begin his new position on Oct. 24.

“We’re excited to welcome J to Georgia Tech," Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a release. "His leadership experience at one of the most competitive programs in the nation and his extraordinary track record in fundraising and revenue generation will bring great value to Georgia Tech.

"As a former ACC student-athlete, J has a keen appreciation for what it takes for students to compete at the highest level while pursuing a degree at a top academic institution. He values and shares our culture of excellence and integrity and our commitment to student well-being and success. I look forward to working with him to secure and invest the resources necessary for a successful athletics program.”

Batt will report directly to Cabrera and serve as a member of his cabinet. He will be responsible for planning, developing, administering, and advancing Georgia Tech’s intercollegiate athletic programs.

Although his toughest challenge will be reinvigorating the financial base of the athletic department, Batt will also hire the next Yellow Jackets' football coach as Geoff Collins was fired on the same day former athletic director Todd Stansbury.

Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been considered an interesting name to watch for the opening as he was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech from 1995-2002.

“My family and I truly appreciate President Cabrera and his team for this opportunity, and we are incredibly excited to join the Georgia Tech family,” Batt said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters, and fans to reach new heights, on and off the field, and to build on the rich tradition and history of this storied athletics department. We can’t wait to become a part of the Atlanta community. Go Jackets!”

Batt was named the top candidate by Cabrera following a national search led by Parker Executive Search.

The board of trustees of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association voted unanimously to approve Cabrera’s proposal to appoint Batt.

Georgia tech issued numerous statements about Batt from Alabama coaches and officials:

Football coach Nick Saban: “Since arriving at Alabama, J has positively affected our program through the success of the Crimson Standard Initiative while being a trusted advisor to our athletic director, Greg Byrne, and an essential part of our administrative team. We set a vision for the future of Alabama Athletics and Alabama football through the Crimson Standard and J as well as his team delivered with impressive results.”

Alabama President Stuart R. Bell: “Georgia Tech has made an outstanding hire in J Batt. He is a rising leader within intercollegiate athletics and has made a great impact during his time at the University of Alabama. He is a proven administrator and fundraiser and will be a great ambassador for the Institute and the community.”

Byrne: “J has been such a strong leader as part of our executive team at Alabama. He has incredible vision and has done an outstanding job overseeing many areas of the department, beginning with development when he arrived in 2017. He has done a masterful job with the operations of the department. J has been involved in all of our major decisions and has provided constructive insight and feedback to make us better. His experience working directly with our student-athletes, our coaches and Athletics staff, university leadership, and fan base has prepared him well for this moment. We are thrilled for J, his wife, Leah, and boys, Fitz and Graham. Georgia Tech made a home-run hire with J.”

Basketball coach Nate Oats: “I am extremely happy for J, Leah, and their boys for this opportunity. His work ethic, character, wisdom, and vision for the University of Alabama have been great assets to our men’s basketball program, and we are thankful for everything he has done to help our team and staff. I think he is a perfect fit at Georgia Tech, and I’m excited to see what the future holds under his leadership.”

The former soccer goalie at North Carolina was recognized in 2021 as one of Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40.

University of Alabama

See Also, All Things CW:

Take 1: Rivalry Renewed For Alabama and Tennessee? Not Quite

Take 2: Tennessee's Good, But Are The No. 6 Vols for Real?

Take 3: Ranking Alabama Future Non-SEC Road Venues

Take 4: The Numbers Say Alabama's Offense Better Than Most Realize

Take 5: Top 5 Surprises of Alabama's 2022 Season (so far)

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets