Top 5 Surprises of Alabama's 2022 Season (so far): All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

This is ...

Take 5

Those who checked out the Just A Minute video on Thursday got a sneak peek of the list:

The Top 5 Surprises of Alabama's 2022 Season (so far).

1. Turnover margin: Alabama is ranked 115th in the nation out of 131. The chances of it starting there are about none. But this also ties in with ...

2. Despite the fierce pass rush, the secondary has only picked off only one pass, by cornerback Terrion Arnold last week against Texas A&M. The defense's other pick was by Will Anderson Jr.

For more: The Stat Nick Saban is 'Emphasizing like Crazy' during Tennessee Week

3. The offensive line is better than expected. Remember all the talk and concern about who was going to play right tackle? Alabama leads the nation in rushing yards per carry at 6.95.

4. Kool-Aid McKinstry on punt returns. With 319 yards on 18 returns, he’s averaging 17.72 yards. The team is averaging 20.09 yards per return, which is a credit to the entire unit.

5. Jaheim Oatis. The true freshman defensive lineman has a ton of potential.

5 Things That Got Our Attention This Week

1] Salary inflation: According to this year’s annual USA Today examination, the level of head coaching salaries at the Football Bowl Subdivision level role 15.3 percent in average total compensation. It's “the greatest one-year spike since the current basic methodology was put in place for the 2009 survey.” It also noted that “at least 21 of the 65 Power 5 schools, basically one-third, are paying at least $1 million more [to head coaches] than they were scheduled to pay last season. The average pay for the 52 Power 5 public school head coaches is just over $5.45 million this season, up from $4.66 million last season.

2] Playoff expansion update: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips had a lot to say at his conference's basketball media days, including on possible College Football Playoff expansion for the 2024 season. "We're trying," he said, per ESPN. "We're committed to doing it. We really are, across 10 conferences and Notre Dame. We feel really good about the work that's been done across all 10 conferences and Notre Dame these last five, six months. We're really unified in trying to get it done. It's just the logistics of this thing are difficult. Not insurmountable, but time is not a friend of ours right now. Time is not on our side. There's a lot of push to try to get this thing done."

3] Somebody's knockin', should I let them in: Amazon Sports Vice President of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue told the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast that her company is “very interested” in adding college sports programming to Amazon Prime. “It would be excellent to have Thursday night lead into Friday, potentially Saturday. … We obviously don’t talk about specific negotiations, but we’re going to keep knocking.”

4] Cheese coaching wheel: Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh denied a report by FootballScoop.com reported this week that “an extremely heated conversation between Paul Chryst and (McIntosh) rested at the foundation of the stunning move,” to fire the football coach. He repeatedly said it wasn't a "knee-jerk reaction," but "came with a lot of contemplation and was deliberate."

As for if the rest of the season is an audition for interim coach Jim Leonard he told the Wisconsin State Journal: "That’s not a word I’d use, actually. I view this right now — this being maximizing what this season can be for these kids — as a priority, and it’s a priority that Jimmy and I both share. That’s where the focus is right now. And obviously I’ve enjoyed working alongside Jimmy for years now. Obviously I have a lot of confidence in his ability to step in in a terribly difficult situation. But that’s what it is right now and that’s where we’re at with it."

There's two reasons why Alabama fans may want to keep an eye on the situation: 1) Bill O'Brien's name has been mentioned for the opening, and the Crimson Tide has the upcoming home-and-home with the Badgers.

5] Summer hoops: Look for Kentucky coach John Calipari talk up the idea of a summer league schedule during SEC Media Days next week in Birmingham, especially since teams are on campus anyway.

“Why not play games in Rupp Arena against good teams, maybe teams that won’t schedule you but now they’ll play you in a summer game and people get to see that, or against in-state teams, whatever?" he told The Athletic. "Have it televised on SEC Network. I’ve been pushing for five years now that we need to be doing stuff in the summer to bring light to college basketball.”

Tide-Bits

• Four of Saban's former assistant coaches at Alabama have their respective teams in the AP Top 25 poll this week: No. 1 (Georgia, Kirby Smart), No. 9 (Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin), No. 22 (Texas, Steve Sarkisian) and No. 25 ... James Madison? You might have missed that the 5-0 Dukes, coached by Curt Cignetti, cracked the rankings. However, they aren't eligible for the postseason due to a two-year transition period imposed by the NCAA when they moved up from the FCS level.

• SportsBetting.ag set odds on Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia vs. the field for winning the national championship, with the three powers listed at -1000, and everyone else at +550. That works out to a probability percentage of 90.9 that Alabama, Ohio State or Georgia wins the title. Individually, Ohio State is 2-1, Georgia 9-4 and Alabama 5-2.

• Even though Alabama lost to Georgia in the national title game last season, the Crimson Tide has won 27 straight regular-season games against SEC Eastern Division opponents, dating back to a 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010. It's 14-0 on the road during that stretch.

Did You Notice?

Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger went to Knoxville early this week to take the temperature of the Tennessee fans. They're saying it might be the biggest game at Neyland Stadium since the 1998 national championship season.

Bonus

While Alabama is playing in the Third Saturday of October rivalry at Tennessee, the most interesting game in-state has to be at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The minor-league baseball stadium has been been converted for this weekend's football game between North Alabama and Jacksonville State.

Said North Alabama athletic director Joshua Looney to the Decatur Daily,: "It’s great. I think it’s a huge step up forward from the last game that was played in a baseball stadium in our league, which was Kennesaw State and JSU in SunTrust in 2018. The infield dirt was still there. The goal posts were on wheels. That’s a testament to the city of Madison and the Trash Pandas. If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right. The field conversion wasn't easy."

Nevertheless, "the Lions and the Gamecocks will go in the same direction when on offense, fielding kickoffs or kicking — toward the first-base dugout. The defensive end zone will be toward left field." It will be the second Division I game to have this format, the other being the 2010 Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup at Wrigley Field.

