How Alabama Could Utilize its Depth at Running Back This Season

The Crimson Tide could feature the nation's deepest backfield, which gives coaches a good problem to have in getting everyone enough touches.

Last season’s running back shortage must seem like a distant memory to Nick Saban. After navigating an injury crisis at the position last year, the Alabama head coach now finds himself with a backfield capable of making even the most stacked college programs blush.

Even without its leading rusher from last year and two starters still rehabbing from season-ending injuries, Alabama had no trouble moving the ball on the ground during its first spring scrimmage over the weekend. Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs has been the talk of camp, while Trey Sanders is showing signs of returning to his five-star self and early enrollee Jamarion Miller is making a solid first impression.

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Saban broke out of character and rattled off a few brief stats, stating that Sanders ran for 73 yards, Gibbs gained 55 more and Miller “did a nice job” as well.

“I think we're running the ball a little better than we were at this time a year ago,” Saban said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build on that.”

That’s especially promising considering Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are expected to return to 100 percent health by the fall while SI99 member Emmanual Henderson is set to join the fold this summer. Assuming the position group stays together, that gives the Crimson Tide six backs who were all rated in the top 100 of their respective recruiting classes.

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the unit and how Alabama might utilize its depth in the backfield this season.

Distribution

After relying on a bell-cow back the past three seasons, Alabama might return to a running back by committee this year.

Brian Robinson Jr. received the bulk of the Crimson Tide’s workload in 2021, averaging 19.36 carries per game. During the two previous seasons, Najee Harris took on a similar role, averaging 19.31 attempts during his Doak Walker Award-winning season in 2020 and 16.08 carries in 2019.

This year’s distribution might be more in line with the 2018 season, when the Crimson Tide primarily split carries between Damien Harris (10.0 attempts per game), Josh Jacobs (8.0 apg) and Najee Harris (7.8 apg). Last season, Alabama averaged 36.53 carries per game. While injuries prevent this from being an exact science, Robinson averaged 19.36 of those while McClellan averaged 8.0, Sanders 5.4 and Williams 4.8

Looking at this year’s roster, Gibbs’ talent and experience lead many to believe he’ll be Alabama’s primary option. That being said, the junior averaged roughly 12 carries per game in both of his seasons at Georgia Tech.

Assuming he maintains that workload this year, that leaves the Crimson Tide with seven more carries per game to disperse to its backup options. Spread out evenly that would see McClellan’s average bump up to 10 carries per game while Sanders and Williams would average seven attempts.

Third-down options

When it comes to passing situations, each of Alabama’s options in the backfield is capable of contributing as a receiver. That being said, Gibbs is best suited for the role as Pro Football Focus gave him an 88.4 receiving grade, second to only Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh among the nation’s running backs last season.

Gibbs was Georgia Tech’s second-leading receiver in each of the past two seasons. He recorded 36 catches for 470 yards and two touchdowns last year after tallying 24 receptions for 303 yards and three scores during his debut season in 2020.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back is a dangerous option on swing passes but can also lineup on the perimeter where he can come across the field for jet sweeps or go out for routes.

McClellan could also be utilized in the third-down role as he led all Alabama players with an 86.7 receiving grade, according to PFF. Through five games last season, he recorded 10 receptions for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

Goal-line options

Alabama typically doesn’t designate one back to goal-line duties, opting instead to stick with whichever back it is using on a given series. That being said, some of the Crimson Tides options are better suited for short-yardage scenarios.

This year’s team doesn’t feature anyone in the mold of Robinson (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) or Najee Harris (6-foot-1, 232 pounds). Williams is the sturdiest member of the backfield at 5-foot-10, 212 pounds. His compact frame and hard running style allow him to shoot out of the backfield like a bowling ball. That helped him lead all Alabama running backs with 5.92 yards per carry last season.

While McClellan isn’t necessarily known for his power, he proved hard to bring down last season. According to PFF, the 5-foot-11, 212-pound back averaged 3.03 yards after contact, second behind Robinson (3.29) in Alabama’s backfield.

Two-back sets

Alabama has shied away from two-back sets in recent years but could utilize them more this season given its increased options out of the backfield. In the past, the Crimson Tide paired one of its better receiving options such as Kenyan Drake or Josh Jacobs along with a power back such as Derrick Henry or Najee Harris.

Could we see a situation this year where Alabama lines up with someone like McClellan or Williams behind Bryce Young while Gibbs starts off on the perimeter before either going into motion for a jet sweep or staying out wide for a screen pass? This could also be a way for Alabama to get freshman signee Emmanual Henderson onto the field as his 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame and capable hands make him an interesting receiving threat.