How the Addition Henry To'oto'o Allows Christian Harris to Play His 'Natural Position'

August 19, 2021
How the Addition of Henry To'oto'o Allows Christian Harris to Play His 'Natural Position'

Alabama has found a new quarterback of the defense with the transfer of Henry To'oto'o.
The quarterback is often considered the most important position on the field for a football team and almost certainly for the offense, but inside linebackers are considered the "quarterback" of the defense. The inside linebacker makes sure the rest of the defense is in the right position and can assist in play calling on the field.

With the addition of Tennessee transfer linebacker Henry To'oto'o on defense, Nick Saban has found his new "quarterback" and signal-caller. To'oto'o's experience in that role on defense eases the burden of that responsibility from other players, especially junior linebacker Christian Harris. 

"I think what Henry’s done is let Christian play his more natural position, which is Will and Money," Saban said. "He can play Mike, and he’s a very good Mike. But Henry’s a signal-caller, he’s been a signal-caller. Having experience at doing that is very helpful."

The Mike linebacker is usually the one playing up the middle, and the player who calls the plays on defense. The key is communication in that position. 

When the inside linebacker is communicating well, it improves the entire defense. Saban said Harris is also able to step into that role, but To'oto'o already has a lot of SEC experience leading a defense and is comfortable in that position.

"Christian is capable of doing that, and we have every confidence that if he needs to do it, he can do it," Saban said. "But I think the combination of those two guys, both being able to do it, is very, very helpful, especially when it comes to making adjustments and fitting runs and being in the right spot in coverage. So it’s been a very, very positive thing for us."

During media viewing periods earlier in fall camp, Harris and To'oto'o were often seen leading the inside linebacker drills together under the direction of defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Pete Golding. 

The two will lead an interior linebacker group that consists of returners like Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee along with highly-touted freshmen like Kendrick Blackshire and Deonte Lawson. 

