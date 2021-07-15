Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch: 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest media event in the Southeastern Conference is back with a loaded four days packed with the coaches and players of the 14 SEC programs.
It's that time of the year once again, except this time it's been a long wait.

The annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic out of safety concerns for both the coaches and players as well as the members of the media. This year, however, things are slowly returning back to normal.

The 14 head football coaches of the SEC as well as two select athletes from each team are slated to make appearances and speak to the media from Monday, July 19 though Thursday, July 22. Day 1 and Day 4 will each feature three teams while Days 2-3 will highlight four teams each.

Defending national champions Alabama will lead off Day 3 of the event, with head coach Nick Saban taking the stage at 10 a.m. CT. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver John Metchie III will be the two players representing the Crimson Tide.

Here is the full schedule with coaches media availability times listed. While SEC Network will be broadcasting full coverage of the event live from Hoover, the full SEC media sessions with the coaches will be broadcast in their entirety, uninterrupted on SEC Network+.

2021 SEC Football Media Days Team Schedule

Monday, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen (1:15 p.m. CT)

  • Zach Carter, DL, Senior
  • Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

LSU - Ed Orgeron (2:40 p.m. CT)

  • Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
  • Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

South Carolina - Shane Beamer (4 p.m. CT)

  • Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, Senior
  • Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tuesday, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart (10 a.m. CT)

  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Tennessee - Josh Heupel (11:30 a.m. CT)

  • Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
  • Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Kentucky - Mark Stoops (2:30 p.m. CT)

  • Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
  • Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin (3:55 p.m. CT)

  • Matt Corral, QB, Junior
  • Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Wednesday, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban (10:00 a.m. CT)

  • Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
  • John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea (11:30 a.m. CT)

  • Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
  • Daevion Davis, DL, Junior

Mississippi State - Mike Leach (2:30 p.m. CT)

  • Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
  • Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher (3:55 p.m. CT)

  • Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
  • DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Thursday, July 22

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz (10 a.m. CT)

  • Akial Byers, DL, Senior
  • Case Cook, OL, Senior

Arkansas - Sam Pittman (11:30 a.m. CT)

  • Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
  • Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn - Bryan Harsin (1 p.m. CT)

  • Bo Nix, QB, Junior
  • Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

How to Watch the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days

When: Monday, July 19: 11 a.m. CT-4:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, July 20: 10 a.m. CT-4:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, July 21: 10 a.m. CT-4:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, July 22: 10 a.m. CT-2 p.m. CT

Where: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel

TV: SEC Network/SEC Network+

Online: ESPN app

