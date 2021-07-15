How to Watch: 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
It's that time of the year once again, except this time it's been a long wait.
The annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic out of safety concerns for both the coaches and players as well as the members of the media. This year, however, things are slowly returning back to normal.
The 14 head football coaches of the SEC as well as two select athletes from each team are slated to make appearances and speak to the media from Monday, July 19 though Thursday, July 22. Day 1 and Day 4 will each feature three teams while Days 2-3 will highlight four teams each.
Defending national champions Alabama will lead off Day 3 of the event, with head coach Nick Saban taking the stage at 10 a.m. CT. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver John Metchie III will be the two players representing the Crimson Tide.
Here is the full schedule with coaches media availability times listed. While SEC Network will be broadcasting full coverage of the event live from Hoover, the full SEC media sessions with the coaches will be broadcast in their entirety, uninterrupted on SEC Network+.
2021 SEC Football Media Days Team Schedule
Monday, July 19
Florida - Dan Mullen (1:15 p.m. CT)
- Zach Carter, DL, Senior
- Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
LSU - Ed Orgeron (2:40 p.m. CT)
- Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
- Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
South Carolina - Shane Beamer (4 p.m. CT)
- Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, Senior
- Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tuesday, July 20
Georgia - Kirby Smart (10 a.m. CT)
- JT Daniels, QB, Junior
- Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Tennessee - Josh Heupel (11:30 a.m. CT)
- Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
- Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Kentucky - Mark Stoops (2:30 p.m. CT)
- Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
- Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin (3:55 p.m. CT)
- Matt Corral, QB, Junior
- Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Wednesday, July 21
Alabama - Nick Saban (10:00 a.m. CT)
- Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
- John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea (11:30 a.m. CT)
- Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
- Daevion Davis, DL, Junior
Mississippi State - Mike Leach (2:30 p.m. CT)
- Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
- Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher (3:55 p.m. CT)
- Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
- DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Thursday, July 22
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz (10 a.m. CT)
- Akial Byers, DL, Senior
- Case Cook, OL, Senior
Arkansas - Sam Pittman (11:30 a.m. CT)
- Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
- Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn - Bryan Harsin (1 p.m. CT)
- Bo Nix, QB, Junior
- Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
How to Watch the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
When: Monday, July 19: 11 a.m. CT-4:30 p.m. CT
Tuesday, July 20: 10 a.m. CT-4:30 p.m. CT
Wednesday, July 21: 10 a.m. CT-4:30 p.m. CT
Thursday, July 22: 10 a.m. CT-2 p.m. CT
Where: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel
TV: SEC Network/SEC Network+
Online: ESPN app