How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs UCLA in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

On Sunday evening inside Hinkle Fieldhouse (6:15 p.m, TBS), the Crimson Tide and Bruins will be meet for the sixth time overall and just the second time ever in the Big Dance
After crushing Maryland on Monday night, 96-77, Alabama basketball is back in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2004. 

The No. 2 seed Crimson Tide will be up against No. 11 seed UCLA inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday evening (6:15 p.m, TBS) for a trip to face the winner of No. 1 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Florida State in the East Regional Final. 

After losing four straight to end the regular season, coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins were one of the final four teams selected for the Big Dance and won games over Michigan State, BYU and Abilene Christian this past weekend to reach this point. 

The wins over the Cougars and Wildcats came by a combined 31 points, while the Bruins needed overtime to outlast the Spartans by six. 

Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang has been the headliner for the Bruins, averaging 22.3 points per game in the NCAA tournament. For the year, he is the team's leading scorer at 15. 

As a whole, UCLA is shooting 43.3 percent from three-point range over its last three games. 

Juzang is one of five Bruins who average in double-figures, including guards Jamie Jaquez Jr. (12.3), Jules Bernard (10.6) and Tyger Campbell (10.2) and forward Cody Riley (10.0). 

Per KenPom, UCLA (20-9, 13-6 PAC-12) is 13th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 63rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. 

Here is everything you need to know about the meeting between the Crimson Tide and Bruins:

Alabama vs UCLA

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

When: Sunday, 6:15 p.m. CT

TV: TBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: CBSSports.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide smoked Maryland, 96-77, inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Five different Alabama players scored at least two three-pointers or more. Guards Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr. combined for 41 points. 

Last time out, UCLA: The Bruins destroyed Abilene Christian, 67-47. Juzang recorded a team-high 17 points and connected on three triples. Riley notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The series: The sixth meeting. UCLA owns the all-time record 3-2. This will be only the second time in history that both schools will face in the NCAA tournament. The only other time came in the second round of the 2006 event, when the Bruins won 62-59 thanks to 18 points and three assists from guard Jordan Farmar.

More on the last meeting: Alabama defeated UCLA 56-50 back on Dec. 28, 2014 inside Coleman Coliseum behind 24 points from guard Ricky Tarrant. Guard Levi Randolph added 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

