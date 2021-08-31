How Will Anderson Flips the Switch to Become 'The Terminator'

The Crimson Tide linebacker quickly changes from an upbeat guy off the field to a backfield nightmare for opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

In his two times speaking to the media at Alabama, sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. seems like an upbeat, positive guy. The friendly demeanor off the field can seem contrary with the player that regularly terrorized SEC quarterbacks on the field last season, thus earning him the nickname "the Terminator."

"People always say that," Anderson said. "They always say, 'you're so different on and off the field.' When I get on the field I have to switch it. Like I don't want to go out there and get embarrassed by anybody.

"It's a different Will Anderson when I step out on the field."

So how does he flip the switch from a happy guy to dominating defender? The answer is a little surprising. He says he uses 90s R&B music.

"Something calm, cool and collected," Anderson said. "I'll listen to a little 90s, you know what I'm saying. Just gets me in my mood, mellows me out and chill."

In his true freshman season, Anderson had 52 total tackles including seven sacks and a forced fumble and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. In the offseason, he has received a lot of hype and was added to the watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Award and Lombardi Awards. He was also listed as a preseason all-American.

Anderson was first dubbed "the Terminator" last season, but it sounds like it's a nickname that will be sticking around.

"I hear it almost every day," Anderson said. "They still call call me the Terminator. It's a great nickname. It's funny. I laugh now that I hear it. I just keep my head down."

Unfortunately, Anderson has not actually seen the 1984 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger The Terminator in which his nickname comes from. It might be hard to squeeze in a viewing now that football season is starting back, but it's definitely something on his radar.

"It's in the cards for me right now," Anderson said. "I plan to watch it though soon."