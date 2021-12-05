Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Instant Analysis: No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24

The Crimson Tide will likely been seeded first in the College Football Playoff, with Bryce Young a lock for the Heisman Trophy.
Author:
and

ATLANTA - Attention Alabama fans: Pause. Take a deep breath. Exhale.

The Crimson Tide is heading back to the College Football Playoff.

Everyone else might not have given the Crimson Tide a chance against No. 1 Georgia, but the Crimson Tide players and coaches weren't buying it.

After hearing all week about how it was a big underdog for Saturday's SEC Championship Game, the Alabama football team felt like Michael Jordan: They took that personal.

The Crimson Tide took out that frustration on the top-ranked Bulldogs to the tune of a 41-24 victory.

"Like Coach (Nick Saban) is saying, you hear the rat poison, and it was kind of against us this week," Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said. "We took preparation very seriously, and we all understood the magnitude of the moment, and we all stepped up. So it was everybody, all 11. It was the coaches doing a great job calling plays, managing situations. So it was a team effort, and we know it was a great win, and we have to keep on improving."

Young solidified himself as the slam-dunk Heisman Trophy  winner with an SEC title game record 421 yards with three touchdowns and another rushing touchdown.

Lost in Saturday's victory was the play of Alabama's defense. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, Georgia was held in check, totaling 208 yards and a touchdown over its next six possessions.

Alabama intercepted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett twice, including a Jordan Battle pick-6, and the Bulldogs were 2 of 4 on fourth down. 

Georgia was just 3-for-12 on third down.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton break down the Crimson Tide's 41-24 victory over the Bulldogs.

