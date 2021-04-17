Instant Analysis: White Team 13, Crimson Team 10 at the 2021 A-Day Game

Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the positives and the negatives from Alabama's final scrimmage of the spring

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a low-scoring affair inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as the White Team downed the Crimson Team 13-10 in the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game to conclude Alabama football's spring season.

Quarterback Bryce Young led the offensive charge for the White Team, accounting for 333 passing yards and completing 25 of his 44 passes. Young also had one touchdown on the game, a 59-yard bomb to tight end Cameron Latu in the second quarter.

In the backfield, running back Jase McClellan got things done for the Crimson Team, rushing 12 times for 46 total yards. McClellan also finished second on the Crimson Team in receiving yards with 62 and led the team in receptions with seven.

The story of the day was the lack of healthy players, as a significant portion of the Crimson Tide's expected 2021 starters were out with injury, including running back Brian Robinson Jr., wide receiver John Metchie III and multiple offensive linemen and defensive players.

After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban made sure to point out the large number of injuries in his postgame press conference.

"The game today, obviously we had a significant number of starters, significant number of players, who were out today for medical reasons," Saban said. "I don’t think you can get a total assessment on those guys who didn’t play, but it was a great opportunity for some of the guys who got to play a lot more today than if everybody had been able to play in the game. For the most part, we didn’t have any issues all spring long, so we made a lot of progress.

"I’m not satisfied with where we are, we have a lot of work to do as a team but certainly looking forward to taking every opportunity that we have to improve our team and continue to improve our players."

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the 2021 A-Day Game from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.