Iron Bowl Film Room: Jermaine Burton Continues His Stellar Play

It's no secret that one of the more well-known weaknesses of this year's Alabama team has been its lack of wide receivers who can create consistent separation and stretch the field vertically.

Many thought Jermaine Burton, a transfer wide receiver from Georgia, would be quarter Bryce Young's go-to wide receiver from day one this season. While that hasn't entirely been the case — sophomore wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks has made a case to be the No. 1 guy — Burton's play has improved steadily over the course of the season and he has been a staple of the Alabama offense in the past three games.

After posting just two catches against each of Tennessee, Mississippi State and LSU, Burton had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in Alabama's win over Ole Miss, followed by a season-high seven catches for another season-high 128 yards against Austin Peay last Saturday.

In Alabama's regular season finale against Auburn, Burton once again was the Crimson Tide's leading receiver with three catches for 87 yards.

Below are Burton's three receptions and how he was utilizes on those plays:

2nd-and-10, 8:20 1Q

Alabama trailed early in the 2022 Iron Bowl after an Auburn touchdown on its second possession, putting the pressure on the Alabama offense in front of a restless Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd.

Approaching midfield, the Crimson Tide lined Burton up towards the middle of the formation just off the hip of tight end Robbie Ouzts. Young motioned running back Jamyhr Gibbs outside of Burton, but staying in a tight formation.

After the snap Burton ran straight up the seam then pulled off an impressive double-move — breaking towards the center of the field before breaking back out towards the sideline — and found himself wide open for Young to deliver a beautiful 52-yard strike for a huge Alabama gain.

While Alabama hasn't had anyone able to take the top off the defense like a Jameson Williams or a Jaylen Waddle in the past, Burton has shown the capabilities to beat the man in front of him and occasionally get open for a large downfield chunk play.

3rd-and-2 8:38 2Q

About a quarter later in the game Alabama had retaken the lead but only held a seven point advantage over its rival.

Facing a third-and-short, Alabama lined two wide receivers out to each side of the field, with Burton stacked in front of JoJo Earle.

As Young took the snap he looked Burton's direction the entire time, knowing No. 3 was his best chance at a first down. Burton ran a corner route, running inside and vertically downfield about eight yards before breaking hard towards the sideline.

Auburn's cornerback played man-to-man on Burton but began the play nearly five yards off the line of scrimmage, giving Young an easy completion to Burton thanks to a well-run route.

3rd-and-3, 13:40 3Q

Burton's final completion of the game came on another third-and-short situation.

Once again he lined up on the left side of the field, this time outside of tight end Cameron Latu, while Young had Gibbs and another running back Jase McClellan split to either side of him.

Auburn's defense dropped into zone coverage from the snap, and Young was given a clean pocket from his offensive line. The protection combined with Burton's recognition of the coverage allowed him to find the soft spot in the zone and sit in it until Young found him for another completion.

Even with Alabama's season likely not ending in a College Football Playoff berth and Young likely moving on to pursue an NFL career, Burton's emergence at the end of the season means big things for 2023.

Whoever Alabama's quarterback is next season — whether it's Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson or another name no one has thought of — he will have a much-improved Jermaine Burton to throw to as he has only gotten better throughout the course of the season.

