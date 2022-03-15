Skip to main content

Jaden Shackelford Excited for Return to California

The 21-year-old point guard for Alabama basketball will be returning to his home state for the NCAA Tournament this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Tuesday afternoon, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford will return home.

While the Crimson Tide won't play in its first game of the NCAA Tournament until Friday, Shackelford and the team leave for sunny San Diego, Calif. on Tuesday afternoon.

Shackelford, who hails from Hesperia, Calif. — a city located about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles and 150 miles north of San Diego — is quite excited to make the return trip home.

"It's been a minute, it's been a good minute," Shackelford chuckled. "It's going to feel good going back to the West Coast. I miss it. It's been awhile, so it'll be good playing in front of some family and friends that I haven't seen in a while."

Shackelford spent his high school years playing for Hesperia. While with the Scorpions, he was a four-star recruit that was ranked as the No. 15 point guard and No. 7 player in the state of California. During his senior season, Shackelford averaged 34.0 points, 11 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

"His family's out there, he grew up out there not too far from San Diego so I'm excited for him," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "I think he's excited, I think it'll be special. Shoot, if we win two games we get to stay out there in California, so that'll be good."

6-seed Alabama will be playing the winner between 11-seeds Rutgers and Notre Dame (8:10 p.m. on March 16, truTV). Should the Crimson Tide advance after its first game, it will then play the winner between 3-seed Texas Tech and 14-seed Montana State (12:45 p.m. CT on March 18, TNT).

Alabama hosted its final practice in its home gym on Tuesday morning and will be making the trip to San Diego in the afternoon.

Shackelford's family and friends plan on being in attendance for Alabama's first game as well as its potential second. However, the 21-year-old isn't sure just how many people will be coming.

"I don't have an exact number, but more than usual," Shackelford said. "Way more than usual, for sure."

