Skip to main content

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year

The former Crimson Tide standout Jalen Hurts has the Eagles thinking Super Bowl, and even his stanchest critics talking possible league MVP.

What can we say? We love a good story about overcoming adversity. 

We also have an appreciation for how tough it is to play professional sports in a city like Philadelphia. 

Jalen Harts has been masterful at both in 2022. 

Heading into last week's showdown with the NFC East rival New York Giants, Hurts had 2,940 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions, 68.1 percent completion rate, 609 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while leading the Eagles to a 11-1 start. 

He's also a huge reason why the Eagles led the league in turnover differential (plus-13).

While he doesn’t have the passing numbers of a typical MVP, he's definitely in the mix for the award, and has his team to pace to potentially play in the Super Bowl.  

Along the way, Hurts won back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 12 and 13 of the NFL season. 

He passed for a season-high 380 yards and scored four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) with no interceptions for a 130.3 rating in Philadelphia’s 35-10 win over Tennessee. 

The previous week he passed for two touchdowns with no interceptions and had a career-high and franchise-record 157 rushing yards, the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game this season, against the Green Bay Packers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hurts was just the third former Crimson Tide quarterback to be named Offensive Player of the Week, joining Jeff Rutledge (Week 9, 1990) and Tua Tagovailoa (Week 2, 2022).

That's too bad for the former second-around draft pick, who made critics claimed would never be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Nevertheless, the 24 seems to still be getting better on an almost weekly basis.

Other former Crimson Tide athletes considered included Tau Tagovailoa, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Herbert Jones, Haylie McCleney, and Justin Thomas

BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Year

2022 Jalen Hurts

2021 Trevon Diggs

2020 Derrick Henry

See Also:

2022 Bama Central Crimson Tide Team of the Year

2022 Bama Central Crimson Tide Game of the Year

2022 Bama Central Crimson Tide Coach of the Year 

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Crimson Tikes: One is Odd
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Crimson Tikes: One is Odd

By Anthony Sisco
Basketball rankings photo
ASWA

Initial 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
Jalen Hurts cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 15, 2016
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Austin Hannon
Kicker Jack Martin
All Things Bama

Alabama specialist Jack Martin transfers to Houston

By Austin Hannon
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Week 15

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) drives past a defender in the Crimson Tide's 91-88 win over the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 13 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Memphis

By Blake Byler
Charles Bediako vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Coach of the Year

By Mason Smith