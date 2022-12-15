2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year

What can we say? We love a good story about overcoming adversity.

We also have an appreciation for how tough it is to play professional sports in a city like Philadelphia.

Jalen Harts has been masterful at both in 2022.

Heading into last week's showdown with the NFC East rival New York Giants, Hurts had 2,940 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions, 68.1 percent completion rate, 609 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while leading the Eagles to a 11-1 start.

He's also a huge reason why the Eagles led the league in turnover differential (plus-13).

While he doesn’t have the passing numbers of a typical MVP, he's definitely in the mix for the award, and has his team to pace to potentially play in the Super Bowl.

Along the way, Hurts won back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 12 and 13 of the NFL season.

He passed for a season-high 380 yards and scored four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) with no interceptions for a 130.3 rating in Philadelphia’s 35-10 win over Tennessee.

The previous week he passed for two touchdowns with no interceptions and had a career-high and franchise-record 157 rushing yards, the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game this season, against the Green Bay Packers.

Hurts was just the third former Crimson Tide quarterback to be named Offensive Player of the Week, joining Jeff Rutledge (Week 9, 1990) and Tua Tagovailoa (Week 2, 2022).

That's too bad for the former second-around draft pick, who made critics claimed would never be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Nevertheless, the 24 seems to still be getting better on an almost weekly basis.

Other former Crimson Tide athletes considered included Tau Tagovailoa, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Herbert Jones, Haylie McCleney, and Justin Thomas

BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Year

2022 Jalen Hurts

2021 Trevon Diggs

2020 Derrick Henry

