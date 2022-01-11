Jameson Williams Leaves CFP Championship Game with Apparent Knee Injury

Alabama star receiver Jameson Williams was forced out of Monday night's national championship game after suffering an injury in the second quarter.

INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama’s first big offensive play during Monday night’s national championship game came at a cost. The Crimson Tide saw star receiver Jameson Williams go down with an apparent knee injury early in the second quarter following a 40-yard reception from Bryce Young.

Williams appeared to land awkwardly on his knee during the play. The junior receiver laid motionless on the field before being helped to the sideline where he entered the team’s injury tent. After exiting the tent, Williams walked to the Alabama locker room under his own power. Before leaving the game, he recorded four receptions for 65 yards.

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Low, Williams will not return to Monday's game

Williams, a Biletnikoff finalist, entered Monday's game as Alabama's leading receiver with 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns on 75 catches.

Alabama is already without one of its starting receivers in John Metchie, who tore his ACL during last month's SEC Championship Game against Georgia. He was Young's favorite target this season reeling in a team-high 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Metchie has been replaced by freshman Ja'Corey Brooks over the past two games while freshman Agiye Hall filled in for Williams on Monday night. The two first-year replacements were a part of Alabama's stellar wide receiver class last season, joining JoJo Earle and Christian Leary.

“I think we get other players who have an opportunity,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban told ESPN at halftime. “There are a lot of young guys out there, they’ve got talent, so they’ve got to play with competitive character. They have a chance to make some plays. They’re capable. They don’t have the experience, but they’re going to get it tonight.”

At halftime, Hall had one reception for 24 yards while Brooks hauled in two grabs for 10 yards. Alabama took a 9-6 lead into the break.

Brooks came to the Tide as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 27 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings. Hall was ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver and No. 45 player overall.

This story will be updated.