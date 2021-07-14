John Metchie and Phidarian Mathis to Represent Alabama Football at 2021 SEC Media Days

Each team of the Southeastern Conference will present two of its athletes for interviews with the media.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference released the full slate of players from the 14 football programs of the conference that will be available to speak to the media at next week's 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days.

Alabama junior wide receiver John Metchie III and senior defensive lineman Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis will be the two representatives from the Crimson Tide at the event along with head coach Nick Saban.

Previously at SEC Media Days, each team would present four athletes for interviews with the media. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the SEC to reduce the capacity according to conference, NCAA, state and local guidelines, resulting in a reduction in players at the annual event as well.

Additionally on Wednesday, the SEC announced that fans will not be allowed to enter the lobby at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover as is typically allowed. Instead, fans will be allocated space outside of the hotel where they can catch a glimpse of their favorite coaches and players. No autographs or photos with players/coaches will be allowed this year.

Here is the full list of attendees courtesy of the SEC:

2021 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior