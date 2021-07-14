John Metchie and Phidarian Mathis to Represent Alabama Football at 2021 SEC Media Days
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference released the full slate of players from the 14 football programs of the conference that will be available to speak to the media at next week's 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days.
Alabama junior wide receiver John Metchie III and senior defensive lineman Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis will be the two representatives from the Crimson Tide at the event along with head coach Nick Saban.
Previously at SEC Media Days, each team would present four athletes for interviews with the media. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the SEC to reduce the capacity according to conference, NCAA, state and local guidelines, resulting in a reduction in players at the annual event as well.
Additionally on Wednesday, the SEC announced that fans will not be allowed to enter the lobby at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover as is typically allowed. Instead, fans will be allocated space outside of the hotel where they can catch a glimpse of their favorite coaches and players. No autographs or photos with players/coaches will be allowed this year.
Here is the full list of attendees courtesy of the SEC:
2021 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees
Alabama
Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Arkansas
Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn
Bo Nix, QB, Junior
Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
Florida
Zach Carter, DL, Senior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
JT Daniels, QB, Junior
Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Kentucky
Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
LSU
Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Junior
Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Mississippi State
Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Missouri
Akial Byers, DL, Senior
Case Cook, OL, Senior
South Carolina
Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tennessee
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
Daevion Davis, DL, Junior