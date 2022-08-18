Skip to main content

Just A Minute: 10 Things I Think After 2022 Preseason Polls

Alabama is considered the team to beat for the 2022-23, and the Crimson Tide should be.

The preseason polls are all out and the University of Alabama football team is again at No. 1, continuing its streak of holding that ranking at some point of every season since 2008.

Except for some of the continuing eduction students, the only ones on campus this fall who remember that season are the teachers and administrators.  

It make sense, tough, that the Crimson Tide are preseason No. 1. 

Alabama returns the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has the best defensive player who might be the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a terrific cast of players across the board. Had things gone a little differently, it could have been the reigning national champion. 

Predictably, the moment the polls came out the complaints began. 

So did the arguments that there should be no polls until October, which is what we already do with the only one that counts, the College Football Playoff rankings. 

To think that that every news outlet wouldn't do a preseason Top 25 if he delayed the AP and coaches' polls is completely naive. 

What the preseason polls really reflect is how well programs have the pieces in place to have a successful year. 

In that respect, they're pretty accurate. 

Nevertheless, here are 10 thoughts I had following the releases of this year's preseason polls, including the AP Top 25, the coaches poll, and the FWAA/NFF Super 16 (see below):

1) If Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson are as good as I think they are, the rest of college football is playing for one playoff spot. 

2) Yes, Georgia is also very good and should be in the top five. Just Alabama is better on paper. 

3) Notre Dame is overrated at No. 5. The Fighting Irish have a lot of returning starters, but be wary of teams with new coaches. They often take a while to both click, and adjust. 

4) Even at No. 6 or 7, Utah still isn't getting enough credit. 

5) The most overlooked team right now is UCF. The Knights are favored to beat Cincinnati and the Bearcats are ranked. 

6) Most overrated? Might be Houston. Favorable schedule or not. 

7) I've already said this, but it's worth repeating, Mississippi State is my surprise team in the SEC.  

8) Texas got a first-place vote from a coach, yet wasn't in the AP Top 25. Huh? To me, the Longhorns should be ranked, but somewhere around No. 21. 

9) Teams that are going to get off to great starts, and fade: Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee 

10. Alabama's clearly the team to beat this year. 

FWAA/NFF Super 16

Rank, Team, First-Place, Votes

  1. Alabama (42) 822 
  2. Ohio State (6) 766 
  3. Georgia (4) 728 
  4. Clemson 622 
  5. Michigan 530 
  6. Notre Dame 513 
  7. Utah 482 
  8. Texas A&M 457 
  9. Oklahoma 408 
  10. Baylor 319
  11. Oklahoma State 228 
  12. Oregon 219
  13. USC 204
  14. NC State 202 
  15. Michigan State 127 
  16. Miami (FL) 109

