Just A Minute: Introducing the Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 Series

Throughout the month of June, Bama Central writers will pick the best five players in each Alabama sport, and for each position group in football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — We sort of had a tough time with the name.

Part of it was kind of easy. Picking the top five Alabama Crimson Tide players in each sport, and for each position group in football, made for a natural start.

Tide Five.

Nice. Buy it kind of sounds like washed out rock band made up of brothers. Maybe that kind of thing might have worked in the 1970s, but not 50 years later.

Tide High Five?

Is the high five really a thing anymore? If anything we’ve entered the age of the fist pump as the world has become overly aware just how easily germs are spread by clasping palms against one another.

Also, you have to be careful with the word “high.” I give the following example, which also effectively illustrates why the Crimson Tide nickname should always be singular, even when referring to sports.

You know the cover song by the band Blondie “The Tide is High?”

The immediate image should be of the beach and water.

Now try “The Tide are high.”

Ah yeah. Slightly different image with that.

Regardless, the Crimson Tide Top 5 series will kick off June 1 and go through the last day of the month, Wed., June 30. Each day’s list and video should be posted around 9 a.m.

We’re making this a regular part of BamaCentral, but is the kind of thing we’ll normally be doing as part of our premium package and BamaCentral+.

The selections will rotate between myself, Joey Blackwell, Tyler Martin and Edwin Stanton, and just to make sure that there would be as little favoritism as possible we actually drew lots for the subjects.

So enjoy. The first one will be … linebackers.

