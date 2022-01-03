Skip to main content
Kirby Smart Gives Injury Update on TE Brock Bowers heading into Alabama Game
Publish date:

The talented freshman who had 139 yards against Alabama in December has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
Author:

Jeff Romance

Representatives from both Alabama and Georgia spoke to the media Monday after winning their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. 

At this point in the season, with 14 games of wear and tear on the body, many players are dealing with injuries, pains and bruises on the body. 

One such player is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The true freshman made a major impact against Alabama in the SEC title game in December and has been a key part of the Bulldogs' offense all year. He has been dealing with a banged up shoulder and Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on his status heading into the national title game a week away. 

"He's good," Smart said. "He was good in the game. That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It's not like it's something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice. It happens to a lot of our players, to be honest with you. I had it when I played. It's something you have to just deal with and in the offseason we'll get a look at it, see if it needs to be repaired surgically or whether or not it's something that he can rehab and continue to strengthen the muscles around it.

"But he's a football player. It's not going to go away in season. A lot of our guys are dealing with that."

In the previous matchup with Alabama, Bowers had 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. He added another touchdown against Michigan and is up to 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. 

