Lexi Kilfoyl Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Back to back wins against Georgia, including a perfect game, secured the honor for the Alabama pitcher.

It should come as no surprise after her performance over the weekend, but Alabama junior Lexi Kilfoyl is the SEC Pitcher of the Week. 

Kilfoyl threw the sixth perfect game in program history in Monday's 9-0 win over Georgia with a season high 10 strikeouts. This came just one day after she he was also the winning pitcher in Sunday's 9-3 victory over the Bulldogs throwing 131 pitches with eight strikeouts. 

She limited one of the best offenses in the SEC to seven hits and three runs over 13 innings with 18 total strikeouts. With the perfect game, Kilfoyl's ERA dropped back below two as she now sits at 7-2 on the season with a 1.90 ERA. 

Monday was originally supposed to be a group pitching effort beginning with Kilfoyl before advancing to the other pitchers on Alabama's staff like Montana Fouts and Jaala Torrence, but after she was consistently keeping Georgia off the board, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy had no reason to take Kilfoyl out. She was able to ride the adrenaline of her strong performance through pitching back to back days, and Ally Shipman's home run helped the game end an inning early via run rule and saved Kilfoyl's arm for one inning. 

This is the first time Kilfoyl has won SEC Pitcher of the Week in her Alabama career. She previously won Freshman of the Week in 2020 and Newcomer of the Week in 2021. It is the third Pitcher of the Week honor for the Alabama staff this season with Fouts previously winning on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. 

The Crimson Tide has another big series coming up this weekend at No. 6 Florida in Kilfoyl's home state beginning Saturday. Bac

