Live Updates: 2021 Senior Bowl

Former Alabama standouts Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown and Thomas Fletcher expected to play in annual all-star game

The game is about to start and there's been no announcement about who's starting. Mac Jones is in uniform and warmup up.

All of the Alabama players are on the American Team, which is wearing white. Brown is the only Alabama player to start. Texas A&M Kellen Mond starts at quarterback.

They just said on the broadcast that Jones is only going to play in an emergency situation. There's been no announcement at the stadium. They don't even have WiFi for the reporters.

The Senior Bowl website is down as well (quick update, it's back up but they're obviously having some issues).

Game Preview

After a week of practices and interview, the 2021 Senior Bowl is set to be played for the first time at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

As is true for all large sporting events played during the current Covid-19 pandemic, the seating capacity has been significantly reduced to comply with local and state government public heath orders.

Practices were closed to the public, and numerous events usually associated with the week were canceled, including Senior Bowl Summit, Meet the Players, Game Day Tailgating, or the new Friday Night Players Parade and Free Concert.

DATE: Saturday, January 30, 2021

TIME: 1:30pm CT

WHERE: Mobile, Alabama

STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

TELEVISION: NFL Network

Among those expected to play for Alabama include quarterback Mac Jones, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown, and long-snapper Thomas Fletcher.

Not expected to play are running back Najee Harris (ankle), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (finger), and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (knee). All three were on-hand for practices and interviews with NFL teams, though.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Jones was named top quarterback on the American team in a vote from the secondary group at the practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony at the Senior Bowl.

