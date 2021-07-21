Live Updates from Day 3 of SEC Media Days

Like usual during the Nick Saban era, Alabama is considered the main event at media, while Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Texas A&M will also take their turns

On Tuesday, Nick Saban stole the spotlight at the 2021 SEC Media Days, and he wasn't even there.

The Alabama coach was more than 1,000 miles away, addressing the Texas High School Coaches Association's convention.

But when word got out that Saban had said sophomore Bryce Young was due to make "ungodly numbers" in NIL deals that were "almost seven figures," it was like he pulled the rug out from underneath the coaches at the podium in Birmingham.

That would include Georgia and Ole Miss, headed by two of his former assistant coaches, Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin. Many are hailing the Bulldogs as the team to beat in the league this year, including the publishers of the FanNation sites associated with Sports Illustrated.

Young, who signed with Creative Artists Agency on July 2, won't be at media days when Alabama gets its turn first thing Wednesday morning.

But will be first up behind the podium, and also has the advantage of coaching the reigning national champions. He's in perfect position to head back to Tuscaloosa knowing that he won the week.

Wednesday's Schedule at SEC Media Days

9:05 a.m.: Alabama — Nick Saban; Phidarian Mathis, DL; John Metchie III, WR

10:30 a.m.: Vanderbilt — Clark Lea; Bradley Ashmore, OL; Daevion Davis, DL

1:30 p.m.: Mississippi State — Mike Leach; Aaron Brule, LB; Austin Williams, WR

2:55 p.m.: Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher; Kenyon Green, OL; DeMarvin Leal, DL

Thursday: Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn

This story will be regularly updated.