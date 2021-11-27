Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Football at the 2021 Iron Bowl

Live updates, stats and analysis from Jordan-Hare Stadium as the Crimson Tide take on the Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

AUBURN, Ala. — The Iron Bowl.

That's all that needs to be said in the state of Alabama, and people know exactly what's at stake. It's one of the biggest rivalries in sports (the biggest to many people in this state), and it's almost time for the 86th edition of the Iron Bowl.

Alabama locked up the West with the win over Arkansas on Saturday, and Auburn is riding a three-game losing streak heading into the rivalry game. That doesn't mean it will be easy for the Crimson Tide in Jordan-Hare on Saturday.

Even though Auburn doesn't have much left to play for outside of determining a bowl destination, they can still play major spoilers to Alabama's College Football Playoff chances.

Follow along throughout today's game for live updates, stats and analysis from Jordan-Hare Stadium as the Crimson Tide take on the Tigers.

Pregame

Nick Saban and Alabama football have arrived on The Plains:

Auburn set up a memorial for Alabama sportswriting legend Cecil Hurt, who passed away last week due to complications with pneumonia:

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn

Who: Alabama at Auburn

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: CBS

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have met a total of 85 times, with Alabama holding a 47-37-1 advantage in the series. Alabama has won nine of the last 13 in the series, but the Tigers have won three of the last four games in Jordan Hare including the two most recent matchups in Auburn in 2017 and 2019.

Auburn is the opponent that has beaten Alabama more than any other team while Nick Saban has been the coach since 2007, but all five of those Auburn teams had at least nine wins.

Last time out: Alabama beat Arkansas 42-35 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bryce Young set an Alabama record with 559 passing yards. Jameson Williams and John Metchie III nearly had 200 receiving yards each, and the defense got stops when it needed to for Alabama to hang on and clinch the win and the SEC West.

Read More

For Auburn, the Tigers blew a double-digit lead for the second week in a row. After being up 14-0 on South Carolina in the first quarter in Columbia, the Gamecocks came back to win 21-17. Auburn is without starting quarterback Bo Nix for the rest of the season, and TJ Finley was starting at quarterback in his place and went 17-32 for 188 yards. Running back Tank Bigsby was a workhorse in the loss with 164 yards on 22 carries.

